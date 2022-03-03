Boys basketball: Holland-Salamanca, Westfield-Sherman prepare for finals at JCC

Here is a capsule look at Friday's two Section VI boys basketball finals:
CLASS D FINAL
Who: No. 1 seed Westfield (21-1) vs. No. 3 seed Sherman (12-7).
When, where: 6 p.m. Friday, at Jamestown Community College.
What to expect: The Wolverines are on a 20-game winning streak, with their only loss coming on Dec. 4 to Class B-1 finalist Olean. Westfield advanced with wins against Franklinville, 79-37, in the quarterfinals and Pine Valley, 64-50, in the semifinals. They’re led by Darrien Swanson, No. 19 in Section VI in scoring at 19.2 points per game. Westfield is 10th in the section in scoring at 64.4 per game.
The Wildcats beat North Collins, 57-43, in the quarterfinals, and Clymer, 39-32, in the semifinals to reach the final. Gerald Carris leads Sherman at 18.9 per game.
Westfield won the three regular-season meetings between the teams, 57-45 in December, 67-65 in January, and 53-45 in February.
CLASS C FINAL
Who: No. 2 seed Holland (17-5) vs. No. 4 seed Salamanca (15-7).
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Jamestown Community College.
What to expect: The Dutchmen arrive in the final after victories over Wilson, 54-51, in the quarterfinals and Silver Creek, 64-49, in the semifinals. Their leading scorer, Jake Galley, is 24th in Section VI in scoring at 21.3 points per game, and the team is on a five-game winning streak.
As for the Warriors, they reached the final with wins over Portville, 86-29, in the quarterfinals and an upset of No. 1 Randolph, 52-47, in the semifinals. Salamanca made five three-pointers in the final five minutes for the win after Randolph had come back from a 16-point deficit.
Salamanca is eighth in Section VI in scoring at 65.1 points per game. Holland is at No. 9, averaging 65 per game.