Boys basketball: Holland-Salamanca, Westfield-Sherman prepare for finals at JCC

Here is a capsule look at Friday's two Section VI boys basketball finals:

CLASS D FINAL

Who: No. 1 seed Westfield (21-1) vs. No. 3 seed Sherman (12-7).

When, where: 6 p.m. Friday, at Jamestown Community College.

What to expect: The Wolverines are on a 20-game winning streak, with their only loss coming on Dec. 4 to Class B-1 finalist Olean. Westfield advanced with wins against Franklinville, 79-37, in the quarterfinals and Pine Valley, 64-50, in the semifinals. They’re led by Darrien Swanson, No. 19 in Section VI in scoring at 19.2 points per game. Westfield is 10th in the section in scoring at 64.4 per game.

The Wildcats beat North Collins, 57-43, in the quarterfinals, and Clymer, 39-32, in the semifinals to reach the final. Gerald Carris leads Sherman at 18.9 per game.

Westfield won the three regular-season meetings between the teams, 57-45 in December, 67-65 in January, and 53-45 in February.

CLASS C FINAL