Boys and girls lacrosse seedings released; boys quarterfinals begin Friday
Lancaster 21, Orchard Park 4 (copy)

Lancaster's Katie Greene carries the ball while pursued by Orchard Park's Taylor Joyce in the second half of a lacrosse game at Orchard Park High School on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Lancaster is the No. 1 seed in Class A girls lacrosse playoffs while OP is a No. 3 seed.

 James P. McCoy

There are boys and girls lacrosse teams who have received byes into the semifinal round of their respective Section VI Tournaments. There are others who will need to win three games in order to be crowned champion.

The fact there are just three playoff games left in this pandemic-shortened campaign for most teams is interesting because that means the end of the road is near as spring teams will crown champions next week.

The seeding for most of the brackets were completed Thursday night, with a few regular-season games still on tap Friday and Saturday that will determine semifinal hosts or whether a team makes the field.

Nonetheless, the boys tournament in Classes C and D begin Friday with sectional quarterfinal games.

Class A boys will have three teams: No. 1 Orchard Park, Lancaster and Clarence. Lancaster and Clarence still have a regular-season game left, Saturday at noon, and that will determine who gets to host Tuesday’s semifinal clash between the teams.

The Class B boys top seed is Hamburg. Frontier and Williamsville North are in for sure, but Niagara Wheatfield can get in with a win Saturday against Frontier.

Class C’s top seed is Lake Shore/Silver Creek, which receives a bye into the semifinals. Seven teams qualified in Class C.

Salamanca is the No. 1 seed in Class D, which consists of six teams. Salamanca and No. 2 Eden earn byes into the semifinals Tuesday.

The championship games in each of the four classifications are Thursday, with the higher seed hosting in each class. Game times for semifinals and finals are to be determined as tournament organizers and school districts look to coordinate postseason events around outdoor graduations taking place on athletic fields.

For the Section VI girls lacrosse tournament, the top seeds in each class are Lancaster (Class A), Frontier (Class B) and Amherst (Class C).

The No. 1 seed in Class D will either be Eden or Gowanda. Eden gets the nod should it win Thursday night’s game against Amherst. A loss opens the door for Gowanda to get it on tiebreaker.

Section VI Boys Lacrosse Tournament

Higher seed hosts

Friday, June 18

Quarterfinals

Class C

7-Williamsville South at 2-East Aurora, 7 p.m.

6-Williamsville East at 3-West Seneca East, noon

5-Iroquois at 4-Grand Island, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Iro/GI winner at 1-Lake Shore/Silver Creek

WS/EA winner vs. WE/WSE winner

Final

Thursday, June 24

TBA at TBA

Class D

Quarterfinals

Friday, June 1

6-Medina at 3-Akron, 5 p.m.

5-Gowanda at 4-Depew, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Gow/Dew winner at 1-Salamanca

Med/Akron winner at 2-Eden

Final

Thursday, June 24

TBA at TBA

Class A

Semifinal

Tuesday, June 22

Clarence vs. Lancaster, site and time TBD

Final

Thursday, June 24

Semifinal winner at 1-Orchard Park, TBA

Class B

Semifinal

Tuesday, June 22

Matchups still to be determined.

Final

Thursday, June 24

Semifinal winners at higher seed, TBA

Section VI Girls Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 21

Class A

5-Kenmore at 4-Niagara Falls, TBA

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 23

Ken/NF winner at 1-Lancaster, TBA

3-Orchard Park at 2-Clarence, TBA

Final

Friday, June 25

Semifinal winners at higher seed, TBA

Class B

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 21

6-Lockport at 3-Williamsville North

5-West Seneca West at 4-Niagara Wheatfield

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 23

WSW/NW at1-Frontier, TBA

Lock/WN winner at 2-Hamburg, TBA

Final

Friday, June 25

Semifinal winners at higher seed, TNA

Class C

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 21

8-North Tonawanda at 1-Amherst

7-Iroquois at 2-Williamsville East

6-East Aurora at 3-Grand Island

5-Williamsville South at 4-West Seneca East

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 23

Quarterfinal winners, higher seeds host

Final

Friday, June 25

Semifinal winner

Class D

Quarterfinal

Monday, June 21

6-Depew at 3-Salamanca

5-Newfane at 4-Springville

Semifinals, June 23

Dep/Sal winner at 1-Eden or Gowanda

Newfane/Spring at 2-Gowanda or Eden

Final, June 25

TBA at TBA, at TBD

