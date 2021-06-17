Boys and girls lacrosse seedings released; boys quarterfinals begin Friday

There are boys and girls lacrosse teams who have received byes into the semifinal round of their respective Section VI Tournaments. There are others who will need to win three games in order to be crowned champion.
The fact there are just three playoff games left in this pandemic-shortened campaign for most teams is interesting because that means the end of the road is near as spring teams will crown champions next week.
The seeding for most of the brackets were completed Thursday night, with a few regular-season games still on tap Friday and Saturday that will determine semifinal hosts or whether a team makes the field.
Nonetheless, the boys tournament in Classes C and D begin Friday with sectional quarterfinal games.
Class A boys will have three teams: No. 1 Orchard Park, Lancaster and Clarence. Lancaster and Clarence still have a regular-season game left, Saturday at noon, and that will determine who gets to host Tuesday’s semifinal clash between the teams.
The Class B boys top seed is Hamburg. Frontier and Williamsville North are in for sure, but Niagara Wheatfield can get in with a win Saturday against Frontier.
Class C’s top seed is Lake Shore/Silver Creek, which receives a bye into the semifinals. Seven teams qualified in Class C.
Salamanca is the No. 1 seed in Class D, which consists of six teams. Salamanca and No. 2 Eden earn byes into the semifinals Tuesday.
The championship games in each of the four classifications are Thursday, with the higher seed hosting in each class. Game times for semifinals and finals are to be determined as tournament organizers and school districts look to coordinate postseason events around outdoor graduations taking place on athletic fields.
For the Section VI girls lacrosse tournament, the top seeds in each class are Lancaster (Class A), Frontier (Class B) and Amherst (Class C).
The No. 1 seed in Class D will either be Eden or Gowanda. Eden gets the nod should it win Thursday night’s game against Amherst. A loss opens the door for Gowanda to get it on tiebreaker.
Section VI Boys Lacrosse Tournament
Higher seed hosts
Friday, June 18
Quarterfinals
Class C
7-Williamsville South at 2-East Aurora, 7 p.m.
6-Williamsville East at 3-West Seneca East, noon
5-Iroquois at 4-Grand Island, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Iro/GI winner at 1-Lake Shore/Silver Creek
WS/EA winner vs. WE/WSE winner
Final
Thursday, June 24
TBA at TBA
Class D
Quarterfinals
Friday, June 1
6-Medina at 3-Akron, 5 p.m.
5-Gowanda at 4-Depew, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Gow/Dew winner at 1-Salamanca
Med/Akron winner at 2-Eden
Final
Thursday, June 24
TBA at TBA
Class A
Semifinal
Tuesday, June 22
Clarence vs. Lancaster, site and time TBD
Final
Thursday, June 24
Semifinal winner at 1-Orchard Park, TBA
Class B
Semifinal
Tuesday, June 22
Matchups still to be determined.
Final
Thursday, June 24
Semifinal winners at higher seed, TBA
Section VI Girls Lacrosse Tournament
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 21
Class A
5-Kenmore at 4-Niagara Falls, TBA
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 23
Ken/NF winner at 1-Lancaster, TBA
3-Orchard Park at 2-Clarence, TBA
Final
Friday, June 25
Semifinal winners at higher seed, TBA
Class B
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 21
6-Lockport at 3-Williamsville North
5-West Seneca West at 4-Niagara Wheatfield
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 23
WSW/NW at1-Frontier, TBA
Lock/WN winner at 2-Hamburg, TBA
Final
Friday, June 25
Semifinal winners at higher seed, TNA
Class C
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 21
8-North Tonawanda at 1-Amherst
7-Iroquois at 2-Williamsville East
6-East Aurora at 3-Grand Island
5-Williamsville South at 4-West Seneca East
Semifinals