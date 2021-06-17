Boys and girls lacrosse seedings released; boys quarterfinals begin Friday

There are boys and girls lacrosse teams who have received byes into the semifinal round of their respective Section VI Tournaments. There are others who will need to win three games in order to be crowned champion.

The fact there are just three playoff games left in this pandemic-shortened campaign for most teams is interesting because that means the end of the road is near as spring teams will crown champions next week.

The seeding for most of the brackets were completed Thursday night, with a few regular-season games still on tap Friday and Saturday that will determine semifinal hosts or whether a team makes the field.

Nonetheless, the boys tournament in Classes C and D begin Friday with sectional quarterfinal games.

Class A boys will have three teams: No. 1 Orchard Park, Lancaster and Clarence. Lancaster and Clarence still have a regular-season game left, Saturday at noon, and that will determine who gets to host Tuesday’s semifinal clash between the teams.

The Class B boys top seed is Hamburg. Frontier and Williamsville North are in for sure, but Niagara Wheatfield can get in with a win Saturday against Frontier.