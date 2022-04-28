Bowman Cup's return showcases area hockey players

The return of the Bowman Cup on Wednesday night provided a special opportunity for 43 Buffalo-area high school hockey players as they took the ice against their Rochester-area counterparts in the annual showcase.

For the seniors, the end result – a 3-2 overtime loss – wasn’t ideal, but the night still provided them with memories to last.

“It’s just something you dream of,” Lewiston-Porter’s Justin Walker said. “Growing up as a kid playing hockey, you always want to get out there and play on that ice. You never really get a chance to do something like this.”

Orchard Park’s Michael Robertson, like many of his teammates, grew up watching the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Getting to play at KeyBank Center is an experience he’ll never forget.

“To skate where all your favorite players are, it’s something you’ll cherish forever,” he said.

Robertson found out about the Bowman Cup after he transferred to Orchard Park from St. Francis in his sophomore year.

“All the key players were playing here,” he said. “It’s good to know you’re one of the best around.”

More than just being one of the best around – as selected by local coaches – Robertson also got to play with several of his Quakers teammates.

Their chemistry quickly paid off, as Robertson opened the scoring 37 seconds into the game after a back-and-forth passing session with Tyler Menz.

“There’s nothing else I would have wanted,” Robertson said. “Playing with my best friends here, these are memories that will last a lifetime.”

After Rochester’s Shane Melead tied the game, Walker regained Buffalo’s lead late in the first half. The games were played in two, 22-minute halves.

He capitalized on a backhand pass from behind the net, scoring from the slot.

Jack Stappenback notched the equalizer with 9:35 to play.

Tied at two, the teams headed to overtime. A late penalty kill proved too much for Buffalo when Portside’s Evan Plouffe ripped a shot from the right of goaltender Dillon Murphy to secure the win for Rochester.

The loss may have soured the experience a bit for Murphy, but the St. Mary’s goaltender remains grateful for the opportunity.

Wednesday marked the first time the Bowman Cup had been played since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The seniors never got the opportunity to play in the Cup as juniors.

“I think it’s more special because I got to come out here and support the boys and I only have one shot at it, whereas the juniors this year are going to get another shot next year,” Murphy said.

Buffalo’s seniors represented 15 area schools, but coming together and playing with each other, rather than against, to showcase their skills was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“You always look at them when you play them and say, ‘Oh, this player’s good, I’d like to play with him one day,’ ” Walker said. “You wonder, what could we do together? How can we set it up? Things like this is what opens it up and gives us those opportunities.”

Earlier in the evening, the Buffalo Juniors captured the Tim Horton Memorial Cup wth a 4-0 victory.

Grand Island’s Eddie Kwarciak and Sweet Home/Depew’s August Trifilo each had two goals.

Kwarciak opened the scoring 8:40 in, beating McQuaid netminder Rory Fitzpatrick with a backhander over the goalie’s shoulder.

He capitalized on a loose puck from the slot at 13:20 for his second of the night.

Early in the second half, Trifilo scored on a breakaway to beat Webster-Thomas’ Jackson Gruttadauria.

Trifilo topped things off with under six minutes left to make it 4-0.

“It’s truly an honor,” Kwarciak said. “Not many people get to play in this Cup.”

Like Walker, Kwarciak relished the chance to skate alongside some of the top high school players in Western New York.

“You meet new people, you get to see how other people play that you’re not used to playing with,” he added. “I enjoyed it a lot.