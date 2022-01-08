Blasz gets historic victory as Lancaster, Newfane win duals

With a 5-2 lead late in the second period, Blasz seized her opportunity to end her match and give Lancaster six points toward its 38-26 victory.

“He was riding high, so I head-hunted and brought him to his back and pinned,” Blasz said. “I just wanted to get off the mat and know that we won. I didn’t want to have to keep going on when I knew I could end it.”

Coming off the mat, Blasz was presented with the thick, gold, novelty “pin chain” for her decisive victory.

“We weren’t supposed to bring it out today,” Gronowski said. “But midway through that second period, I was sensing the pin coming, so I had to go to the locker room and grab it.”

Lancaster coach Clint Schaefer was confident that Blasz could close out the match.

“There is not someone on our team that I trusted more in that spot,” Schaefer said. “She wrestles more than anybody else. It’s fitting that it comes down to her and she can get the job done.