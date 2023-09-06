Entering high school, James McNeil Jr. was confident that he would be playing high-level college football. The question was just where.

The Bishop Timon senior running back knew he’d have to improve daily as a player, and trusted local trainer and Tigers assistant coach Adam McCann to help him achieve his dream. On Tuesday, McNeil Jr.’s dream became a reality, when he announced on social media his verbal commitment to the University at Buffalo.

“I just loved the atmosphere and the program,” McNeil said. “I like the coaches and the style of play they have. I think it fits me. I like what coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) has done over the last couple of years and I appreciate them reaching out to me consistently and talking to me. They did a lot of good things, like sending me handwritten letters to show interest. I also like that the program is on the upswing, and I feel like I can come help.”

In McNeil's first season with Bishop Timon, he was a big part of the Tigers earning the Monsignor Martin Division B championship. He had 56 carries for 493 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns on three carries and a 68-yard pick six in playing only the first quarter of Timon's opener last Friday against Greece Olympia.

“My time at Timon has been amazing,” McNeil Jr. said. “I’ve really loved it ever since I transferred. After committing to UB, transferring to Timon has been one of the best decisions I’ve made in my entire life. I knew the player I was but once I transferred, coach (Matt) Weiser and McCann gave me the opportunity to get on the field and show the player I am, that’s when I started getting all of the calls and looks.”

Prior to Bishop Timon, he was at Canisius. As a sophomore, McNeil played in eight games with one reception. He felt he could do more, and McCann agreed and suggested McNeil look into joining the Tigers. Bishop Timon’s football team has struggled recently, but McNeil said all he wanted was an opportunity. If that meant dropping a division, then so be it.

“I felt like I wasn’t getting used properly at that school and that’s no disrespect or shade to Canisius because things don’t work out and that’s life," he said. "When I switched over, I was getting heat because of Timon’s division, but the second I was able to play, I got offers.”

McNeil could be considered a late bloomer, because his first FBS or FCS offer didn’t come until the last week of June, from Fordham, and UB’s offer came the last week of July.

In one summer, McNeil's future changed and he credits McCann, Weiser, and his father, James McNeil Sr.

“My father has had to spend so much money sending me to these private schools,” McNeil said. “This past summer he was driving me across the country to try and get these offers. I couldn’t have done it without him.”

McNeil emailed his film to dozens of coaches, worked out multiple times a day and always remained confident that a school would take a chance on him. He knows every high school athlete envisions themselves as a Division I athlete, but only some are willing to put in the work to get there. There’s a sacrifice and commitment to not only becoming better, but also getting noticed.

“If you’re thinking about getting a scholarship, you’re not just competing against the people in your city, you’re competing against people worldwide and everyone in the nation,” McNeil said. “I felt I had to put in work every day, sometimes twice a day. I just felt like I had to be working.”

With McNeil’s recruitment over, he has two goals he wants to accomplish at Bishop Timon before moving to UB’s campus.

“I hope this team goes back-to-back (as B champion) and moves back up to Division A once I’m gone,” McNeil Jr. said.

Hy commits to Canisius

Brayden Hy, a second-team All-WNY small schools baseball selection, announced on social media his verbal commitment to Canisius. Hy helped the Rams win their first Section VI championship since 2019, as the team finished with an overall record of 17-5. Hy is a two-time Niagara-Orleans League first-team selection.

Schaefer to NCCC

Lancaster shortstop Mikey Schaefer will continue his baseball career at Niagara County Community College, he announced on social media.