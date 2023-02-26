When the final buzzer of the Manhattan Cup Final sounded, it was Bishop Timon celebrating with its fans going raucous at Canisius College.

The Tigers won their first Manhattan Cup championship since 2001, beating Canisius, 72-57, in a matchup of the No. 1 small and large schools, respectively, in The Buffalo News’ poll.

As many of the Timon players were jumping in celebration, junior Jacob Humphrey felt the emotion of the victory. His right hand covered his mouth and he bent over in disbelief before collapsing to a squat while being attended to by coach Howard Washington.

“This is indescribable,” Humphrey said. “It hasn’t even hit me yet. I don’t have any words right now. Canisius beat us last year by 32 and swept the season-series. For us to come out here and beat them on the final stage really made me happy. This is the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Timon improved to 23-3.

The memory of last year’s 32-point defeat didn’t depart Humphrey’s memory and his performance in front of a packed gym showed it. He scored nine points on 4 of 10 shooting, while also finishing with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Timon’s big four of Humphrey, junior Jaiden Harrison (21 points, seven rebounds), sophomore Nakyhi Harris (14 points) and senior Malachi Parker (11 points, five rebounds) was just too much for Canisius.

The quartet scored 76.4% of the Tiger’s points and were disruptive on defense, which was highlighted in the second quarter as Canisius was up 19-15 after one and the Tigers stepped up to outscore the Crusaders 26-5 in the period, to enter halftime up 41-24.

“We know what we’re capable of, we just got to go do it,” Harrison said. “That’s what we did. We all came together and defended and rebounded.”

Canisius (18-6) started the second half on a 7-2 run and eventually trimmed the deficit to eight entering the fourth quarter. It seemed like the Crusaders were going to pull off the comeback. But all of Timon’s players just had it going, including reserve sophomores Aaron Hicks (eight points) and Michael Gibson (seven points), who scored timely baskets to seal the victory.

Senior Shane Cercone led Canisius in scoring with 16 points on 6 of 15 shooting and 4 of 11 from the free-throw line while also grabbing 11 rebounds. Being the focus of an opposing team’s defense is nothing new to Cercone, and Timon did its best to prevent him and his teammates from getting into a flow.

“Shane is a great player and one of the best players in the city,” Harrison said. “He does what he wants and is a man among boys and we had to be tough on him.”

Timon’s players didn’t forget what Canisius did to them last year, and Harrison would’ve been remised if he hadn’t reminded anyone that the Tigers had lost five straight games to the Crusaders before their championship victory. Being able to dethrone the reigning Manhattan Cup and Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A state champions is why Humphrey squatted, and why when players and coaches began cutting the championship net, so many people stayed to watch from the stands or on the court.

“I was teasing the guys in the locker room that they weren’t even born [the last time Timon won],” coach Jason Rowe said. “Most importantly, we stressed being a part of history and being a part of a legacy. Only a few teams can win a championship, so be a part of that. Have your individual goals but be a part of something that’s going to last forever that singles you out from everyone. Tonight everyone bought in and it was incredible.”

Rowe, a former MVP in multiple overseas basketball leagues, had won a championship before as a player, but being able to once again climb the ladder as a coach with his players, friends and family in attendance meant something different to him.

“When I took over the job Timon had these rumors of closing,” Rowe said. “It just shows the perseverance of the program, alumni, and supporters that keep the building afloat and everything going to have something to smile at. This is a blessing. This is fun. We’ve won a Class B championship before, but A has a different type of meaning. It feels great to be a part of this. This one is different. It’s one thing as a player, but as a coach and you’re in charge of young guys becoming men it has a completely different meaning. To be able to climb that ladder with those guys and represent those guys is super meaningful and special. I don’t know if I’m going to take this net off anytime soon.”

Once Rowe put cut the last piece of the net, he put it over his neck like a chain and left the building as he surmised. With the championship net around his neck.

Note

Due to Monsignor Martin’s ruling of winning eight or more games in league play, as of right now, Nichols and Timon will begin the 2023-24 season as large schools in Class A. The league classifies by strength of the program and not school population, and barring both rosters looking significantly different as far as being able to compete at a high level, they’ll be in Class A.