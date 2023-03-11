NEW YORK – For most of the winter, the primary occupant of Rose Hill Gym at Fordham University generated so much excitement the tiny facility earned the nickname “Rose Thrill.”

By capturing the Manhattan Cup for the first time since 2001, Bishop Timon earned a chance to create some excitement of its own but fell short in a 65-40 loss to Staten Island’s Monsignor Farrell on Saturday in a game the Tigers trailed virtually the entire way.

“They had the opportunity to leave Buffalo and come play on a college campus,” coach Jason Rowe said. “A lot of guys have aspirations of playing in a D-1 atmosphere or on a D-1 court and they were able to achieve that. ...

“Excellent season. We made history. These guys fought hard all year long and for us to make it this far, I’ll take it every day.”

The missed opportunity against New York City’s third-seeded team in the Catholic League also left Rowe optimistic about next season, especially because leading scorer Jaiden Harrison and most of the supporting cast returns.

“I’m very optimistic,” Rowe said. “Last year, we were in the same situation. We had a bunch of young guys. We returned to the Monsignor Martin championships, and we were able to succeed. Now we know what we need to do to get over that hump so we can be crowned state champions.”

Harrison led the Tigers with 17 points but struggled to get into a rhythm like the rest of the team and was not as dynamic as his 31-point showing in the 73-61 semifinal victory against Chaminade last Saturday.

“I’m so proud of him,” Rowe said of the junior, who so far has an offer from Albany. “He was a general for us on and off the floor, and he really, really stepped into that leadership.

“That’s the most impressive thing about him. We can talk about basketball all day long, but he really stepped up as a leader this year."

Even with several Timon students trying to duplicate the student section at Fordham’s gym, which opened in 1925, the rest of the Tigers could not get on any kind of offensive roll.

Nakyhi Harris, the son of former Syracuse star Paul Harris, was held to nine after producing 14 in the semifinal win. Malachi Parker was held to eight and also picked up a frustration technical late in the second half as the deficit was growing out of reach.

Harrison hit a three and finished off a four-point play for his only points of the opening quarter that saw the Tigers trail 11-10. The deficit grew to 22-13 with about four minutes left in the second moments after Harris slapped the floor in frustration for missing a layup through heavy contact and the Tigers trailed 28-17 by halftime after Harrison missed a leaner and a contested layup in the final two minutes.

The Tigers saw the deficit grow to 32-17 in the opening minutes of the third, prompting an early timeout. The timeout did not stem the tide and the deficit was 39-20 a few minutes later.

Perhaps no sequence epitomized how frustrating things became than what unfolded with about three minutes left in the third. At midcourt, Jacob Humphrey stole the ball and appeared to have a transition basket only for it to be blocked at the rim and Farrell converted the defensive play into another basket that helped put Timon in a 51-24 hole entering the fourth.

St Mary's falls in Class B

St. Mary’s gave up a 3-pointer on its opening possession and never led in a 68-56 loss to Moore Catholic in the Class B final at Fordham.

Nasier Starks scored 14 points and Jamell Dallas added 10, but the Lancers (9-16) never could consistently generate enough offense and saw its bid for a repeat Class B state title fall short.

The Lancers trailed 17-9 after the opening quarter, by 13 midway through the second and 28-22 by halftime. After twice getting within one point in the third, St. Mary’s was outscored 12-6 over the final three minutes and trailed 48-39 going into the fourth

St. Mary’s cut the deficit to 51-46 on a three by Vincent Bargnesi with just less than six minutes left. Then the Lancers were outscored 17-10 the rest of the way.