Bishop Timon remains unanimous No. 1 in News small schools boys basketball poll

  • Updated
The Park School 76, Timon 46 (copy)

Timon basketball coach Jason Rowe has his team at No. 1 in the rankings.

 Buffalo News file photo
Here is this week's Buffalo News small schools basketball poll (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. 

 Rk. Team  Class  Rec. Pts.  Prev.
 1. Bishop Timon (5) MM 4-1 50  1
 2.  Nichols MM  4-0 44   2 
 3.  Allegany-Limestone  B2  4-0 39   4 
 4.  Lewiston-Porter  B1  6-1 34   3   
 5.  Salamanca B2  4-1  31   5 
 6.  Depew B1  5-2  19  6 
 7.  St. Mary's   MM   3-3 16   8 
 8.  Randolph   C  4-1  12   7 
 9.  Holland   C 6-0 10   9
10.  Burgard B2 4-1  7 10
Others  Iroquois  B1  5-2   6  N/R 
  Fredonia  B2  5-1  5  N/R 
  Lackawanna B1  2-3   2  N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com).

