Bishop Timon remains unanimous No. 1 in News small schools boys basketball poll

Here is this week's Buffalo News small schools basketball poll (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bishop Timon (5)
|MM
|4-1
|50
|1
|2.
|Nichols
|MM
|4-0
|44
|2
|3.
|Allegany-Limestone
|B2
|4-0
|39
|4
|4.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|6-1
|34
|3
|5.
|Salamanca
|B2
|4-1
|31
|5
|6.
|Depew
|B1
|5-2
|19
|6
|7.
|St. Mary's
|MM
|3-3
|16
|8
|8.
|Randolph
|C
|4-1
|12
|7
|9.
|Holland
|C
|6-0
|10
|9
|10.
|Burgard
|B2
|4-1
|7
|10
|Others
|Iroquois
|B1
|5-2
|6
|N/R
|Fredonia
|B2
|5-1
|5
|N/R
|Lackawanna
|B1
|2-3
|2
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com).