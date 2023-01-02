Bishop Timon remains at No. 1 in News small schools boys basketball poll

Here is this week's Buffalo News small schools boys basketball poll (through Sunday's games).
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bishop Timon (5)
|MM
|4-1
|50
|1
|2.
|Nichols
|MM
|4-0
|44
|2
|3.
|Allegany-Limestone
|B2
|6-0
|41
|3
|4.
|Randolph
|C
|6-1
|34
|8
|5.
|Salamanca
|B2
|6-1
|29
|5
|6.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|6-1
|24
|4
|7.
|Depew
|B1
|5-2
|20
|6
|8t.
|Holland
|C
|6-0
|12
|9
|8t.
|St. Mary's
|MM
|3-3
|12
|7
|10.
|Lackawanna
|B1
|2-3
|4
|N/R
|Others
|Fredonia
|B2
|5-1
|1
|N/R
|Iroquois
|B1
|5-2
|1
|N/R
People are also reading…
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com).