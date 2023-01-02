 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bishop Timon remains at No. 1 in News small schools boys basketball poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Timon 74, Cardinal O'Hara 66 (copy)

Timon coach Jason Rowe calls a play.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Here is this week's Buffalo News small schools boys basketball poll (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. 
 
Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1.  Bishop Timon (5)  MM 4-1 50 1
 2.  Nichols MM  4-0 44  2 
 3.  Allegany-Limestone  B2  6-0 41  3 
 4.  Randolph   C 6-1  34  8
 5.  Salamanca  B2  6-1 29  5 
 6.  Lewiston-Porter B1  6-1 24  4 
 7.  Depew  B1  5-2  20  6 
 8t.  Holland  C  6-0 12  9 
 8t.   St. Mary's  MM 3-3 12 7 
10.  Lackawanna  B1  2-3   4  N/R 
Others  Fredonia  B2  5-1   1   N/R 
  Iroquois B1 5-2   1  N/R 

People are also reading…

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News