 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bishop Timon begins at No. 1 in News' small school boys basketball rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Orchard Park visits Bishop Timon in varsity basketball

Bishop Timon's Jaiden Harrison sinks a 3-pointer in a game against Orchard Park. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo Newsfile photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Here is the first Buffalo News small schools basketball poll of the season (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. Previous indicates position in final poll of 2021-22 season. 

Rk.  Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
1.  Bishop Timon (5)  MM 3-1 50 1
2.  Nichols  MM 4-0 43  N/R 
3.  Lewiston-Porter B1 5-0 40  8
4.  Allegany-Limestone  B2 3-0 34  5 
5.  Salamanca  B2 3-1  26  3 
6.  Depew  B1  5-1 24  N/R 
7.  Randolph  C  3-0 22  6 
8.  St. Mary's  MM 2-2 17  2 
9.  Holland  C 6-0  9  N/R 
10.  Burgard   B2 3-1 3  N/R 
Others   Fredonia  B2 4-1  2 N/R 
  Lackawanna  B1 2-3  2  7 
  Iroquois  B1 4-2  1  N/R 

People are also reading…

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave University (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Messi wants to keep playing for Argentina despite hints of last World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News