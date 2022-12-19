Bishop Timon begins at No. 1 in News' small school boys basketball rankings

Here is the first Buffalo News small schools basketball poll of the season (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses. Previous indicates position in final poll of 2021-22 season.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bishop Timon (5)
|MM
|3-1
|50
|1
|2.
|Nichols
|MM
|4-0
|43
|N/R
|3.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|5-0
|40
|8
|4.
|Allegany-Limestone
|B2
|3-0
|34
|5
|5.
|Salamanca
|B2
|3-1
|26
|3
|6.
|Depew
|B1
|5-1
|24
|N/R
|7.
|Randolph
|C
|3-0
|22
|6
|8.
|St. Mary's
|MM
|2-2
|17
|2
|9.
|Holland
|C
|6-0
|9
|N/R
|10.
|Burgard
|B2
|3-1
|3
|N/R
|Others
|Fredonia
|B2
|4-1
|2
|N/R
|Lackawanna
|B1
|2-3
|2
|7
|Iroquois
|B1
|4-2
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave University (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com).