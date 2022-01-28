Bishop Timon beats St. Joe's 69-55, extends winning streak to four on Paul Fitzpatrick Jr. night

“Guys played hard,” Timon head coach Jason Rowe said. “We executed our game plan. St. Joe’s is a great team. We just wanted to make it as tough as possible. We call it (our home court) ‘The Jungle,’ so we tried to create that atmosphere tonight. The fans were great and the team was good.

“Things change because they’re different from last year,” Rowe said. “Glover has the ball a lot in his hand. So, we try to game plan for him and try to make him do things. I mean, he’s an awesome point guard."

With top teams facing off, the game definitely had a big-game feel to it. The auditorium-like gym was standing room only as the matchup served as a tribute to former Buffalo police officer and Tigers alum Paul Edward Fitzpatrick Jr.

Fitzpatrick Jr. was an officer from 2008 until his unexpected passing in August. Fitzpatrick Jr. was a premier Western New York athlete. He was named All-Catholic in football in 1997 and 1998, along with All-WNY in football in 1998, and was inducted into the Timon Hall of Fame in 2011.

Upon entrance to the school building, there were two jerseys placed at both entrances to the gym, along with a sheet for people to sign and a banner placed at center court between the benches of both teams.