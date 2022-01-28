Bishop Timon beats St. Joe's 69-55, extends winning streak to four on Paul Fitzpatrick Jr. night

Bishop Timon-St. Jude continued its roll in Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association play with a 69-55 win over St. Joe's in South Buffalo on Friday.
Timon, now 13-3, was led by senior Kevin Thompson's 23 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, along with Jaiden Harrison’s 17 points and Jacob Humphrey’s 14 points.
With the win, the Tigers extended their winning streak to four and ended the Marauders’ season-high three-game winning streak. St. Joe's fell to 8-7.
“It was a big win," Thompson said. “The Monsignor Martin is crazy. If we just play our game, we’ll win every game.”
The first regular-season matchup between both teams took place on Jan. 5, which was a 60-59 win for the Tigers at the Marauders’ gym. The early 2022 meeting was a rematch of their playoff meeting a year ago when the Marauders ended the Tigers’ eight-game winning streak with a 78-67 victory to become Monsignor Martin champions.
The Tigers entered the matchup No. 1 in small schools in The Buffalo News' rankings, while the Marauders were ranked No. 3 in large schools.
With the game being close for its entirety, the Tigers held off a second-half run from the Marauders, which featured their senior leader Solomon Jackson scoring 17 of his 23 in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter. Justin Glover, their leading scorer this season with 21.1 points per game, finished the night with seven points.
“Guys played hard,” Timon head coach Jason Rowe said. “We executed our game plan. St. Joe’s is a great team. We just wanted to make it as tough as possible. We call it (our home court) ‘The Jungle,’ so we tried to create that atmosphere tonight. The fans were great and the team was good.
“Things change because they’re different from last year,” Rowe said. “Glover has the ball a lot in his hand. So, we try to game plan for him and try to make him do things. I mean, he’s an awesome point guard."
With top teams facing off, the game definitely had a big-game feel to it. The auditorium-like gym was standing room only as the matchup served as a tribute to former Buffalo police officer and Tigers alum Paul Edward Fitzpatrick Jr.
Fitzpatrick Jr. was an officer from 2008 until his unexpected passing in August. Fitzpatrick Jr. was a premier Western New York athlete. He was named All-Catholic in football in 1997 and 1998, along with All-WNY in football in 1998, and was inducted into the Timon Hall of Fame in 2011.
Upon entrance to the school building, there were two jerseys placed at both entrances to the gym, along with a sheet for people to sign and a banner placed at center court between the benches of both teams.
With it being an emotional night to honor a school legend, the Tigers earned the victory in tribute to Fitzpatrick Jr.