Billy Wieberg and Grand Island boys volleyball still going strong

"That was tough to take," Wieberg said. "Especially because it was my best game."

Wieberg had two goals in the loss, but he has a habit of coming through in most important games or matches.

"Definitely, the highlight of my career," Wieberg said of his play in the state championship win over Jamesville-DeWitt in Albany in November of 2019. He had 18 kills, most of which were set by Cramer, who had 33 assists. Wieberg was selected the MVP of the tournament.

Schultz believes his outside hitting star is a better player this season.

"I would say he's improved," Schultz said. "He's working on being a good team leader."

Being a team leader is something Cramer doesn't have to learn. According to Wieberg, Cramer already excels in that department.

"When he gets mad he starts taking over the court. He will get in your face but at the same time he will go work his butt off," Wieberg said.

"Everything I've accomplished is because of his setting," Wieberg said. "He's been my best friend since I was 9 or 10. Everything we do, we do together."