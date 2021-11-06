Billy Freeburg's penalty kick in OT sends Williamsville South boys soccer to state semifinals

Billy Freeburg had 14 goals for the Williamsville South boys soccer team this season. His 15th might be the most memorable.
Freeburg scored off a rebound of his penalty kick in overtime to lift the host Billies to a 2-1 victory Saturday against Section V champion Pittsford Sutherland in Class A Far West Regionals and the school’s first state semifinal berth.
Williamsville South (19-2) will face Section I champion Somers at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in Middletown in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four.
Billy Freeburg with the golden goal to send the Billies to States!!!! @WillSouthHerd @wshsmenssoccer @WillSouthHS @WCSD_K12 @Section6soccer pic.twitter.com/wv1FPxm1gd— Sal Curella (@SalCurella) November 7, 2021
The Billies scored the first goal of the game when Bruce Damstedt drove home a loose ball in the box. Damstedt, a stay at home midfielder, did not have a goal in the regular season and has now scored in the Class A-2 semifinals and the Far West Regionals.
Williamsville South took a more defensive approach once it had the lead to close out the first half and early in the second half. Sutherland tied the game in the 68th minute, eventually setting the stage for overtime and Freeburg's heroics.
The Sutherland goaltender dove to his right and made the initial save but deflected the ball back toward Freeburg, who charged in more quickly than two Sutherland players and was able to score.