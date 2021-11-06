Billy Freeburg's penalty kick in OT sends Williamsville South boys soccer to state semifinals

Billy Freeburg had 14 goals for the Williamsville South boys soccer team this season. His 15th might be the most memorable.

Freeburg scored off a rebound of his penalty kick in overtime to lift the host Billies to a 2-1 victory Saturday against Section V champion Pittsford Sutherland in Class A Far West Regionals and the school’s first state semifinal berth.

Williamsville South (19-2) will face Section I champion Somers at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in Middletown in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four.