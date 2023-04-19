The Buffalo Bills will host flag football teams from Section V and Section VI at ADPRO Sports Training Center this weekend with both days dedicated to drills and scrimmages.

The morning sessions will run from 9 a.m. to noon, and the afternoon portions will go from 1 to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, teams will play three games with one bye. Competing for Section VI on Saturday will be Hamburg, Iroquois, North Tonawanda, Pioneer, Fredonia, Amherst, Jamestown, Southwestern, Cheektowaga and Chautauqua Lake.

On Sunday, teams will play 2-3 games. Representing Section VI will be Niagara Falls, West Seneca, Orchard Park, Clarence, Lewiston-Porter, Buffalo Academy of Science, JFK-Cheektowaga, Williamsville South, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Frontier, Williamsville North, Sweet Home, Heath Sciences, Dunkirk, Akron, Depew, Lackawanna and Niagara Wheatfield.

The scrimmages will be supervised by RCX Sports, the operators of NFL flag football.

The Bills have gotten behind flag football, funding the pilot program in the Buffalo and Rochester areas by donating $60,000 to 20 schools. Flag football equipment, in partnership with USA Football, also was donated. Last season, Sweet Home and North Tonawanda emerged as Section VI champions.

In the second year of the program, 27 schools are expected to participate. Starting next spring, flag football will be a championship sport, which was approved by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association in February.

“With the support of the NFL, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has provided thousands of student-athletes with the ability to play girls flag football," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in February. "In less than one year, the number of schools playing girls flag has nearly tripled in our state. Providing participation opportunities for students continues to be one of our top priorities.”