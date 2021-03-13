Big three help O'Hara girls basketball capture eighth straight Monsignor Martin title

Whether the girls basketball season concluded too soon or at the right time is immaterial for Cardinal O’Hara.
The only thing that matters to the Hawks is that this Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoff championship game ended the same way the previous seven have for them. With them flying away with the champion’s plaque.
O’Hara did it, again.
The Hawks captured their eighth straight championship and they did it receiving contributions from starters and reserves in completing their first unbeaten season in program history.
Led by three seniors who have earned full-ride scholarships to play collegiately in Aaliyah Parker, Amelia Strong and Mia McCarthy, Cardinal O’Hara overcame a brief third-quarter deficit to win going away, 64-48, against St. Mary’s of Lancaster on Saturday night at Cardinal O’Hara. The trio combined for 52 points with game MVP and future Niagara Purple Eagle Parker notching a team-high 24 points to go along with eight steals, six rebounds and three assists for O’Hara (14-0).
Long Island University-bound Strong had 15 points, while West Alabama recruit McCarthy added 13 before a gathering that included parents of players from both teams.
“To be undefeated and to be playing St. Mary’s which I think is the second-best team in Western New York and to beat them three times says a lot about our team because I don’t think there’s anybody else around here that would beat them maybe even once,” O’Hara coach Nick O’Neil said. “This team is just one of the funnest teams that I’ve had since I’ve been coaching here. They listen, they work hard, they do what they’re asked, they don’t complain. They’re always working on their game. I can’t be more thankful than to have a group of girls like this. I’m happy that they went undefeated.”
The third meeting between The News’ top two-ranked large schools ended the same way as the previous two – with the Hawks celebrating after the final horn. Saturday’s wound up being the largest margin of victory out of the three games.
It only turned out that way because O’Hara played with a determined, refuse-to-lose attitude, especially once the Lancers erased an early eight-point deficit to not just make a game of it but also take a pair of third-quarter leads on two Shay Ciezki 3-pointers. Ciezki finished with a game-high 26 points.
The Hawks took the lead for good once junior Courtney McClaney ripped a rebound away from a Lancer and fed Strong, who was fouled making the layup with 4:47 left in the third. Strong then hit the free throw to make it 30-28. The basket was part of a 13-2 blitz in which Parker, Strong and McCarthy combined for all those points. A McCarthy steal led to a Strong basket to make it 32-28. Parker followed with a steal and layup and then a 3-pointer. Another steal by Parker led to a long 2-pointer by McCarthy and the second time out in roughly two minutes by the wobbled Lancers.
“This game it was just really focusing on defense and rebounding,” Parker said. “We started out slow in the first half but we picked it up in the second half and that’s how we got our win by speeding it up and playing our game.”
“I think McCarthy, Strong and Parker are three of the best players in Western New York and my other two players (McClaney and Jada Rutledge) who don’t get a lot of credit but who do all the dirty work, that’s how you win a championship,” O’Neil said. “And that’s what makes us a tough team, having the Jada Rutledges, having a Courtney McClaney and today having Sydney Mountain (six points) hit some big shots off the bench.”
Normally there would be a next game for the Monsignor Martin large schools champion. However, officials canceled the state tournaments months ago just to make sure individual sections/regions had a chance to as close to a normal schedule as possible during this Covid-19 pandemic impacted season.
For O’Hara, it’s the second straight year this crew has had to wonder what-if on the state playoffs. The start of the pandemic resulted in last year’s state basketball tournaments being canceled because of the spread of the virus.
“I think last year and this year’s team we could’ve gotten to the Federation,” he said. “I think we were one of the better Class AA teams in the state. … We thought we had a good chance but this group refuses to lose. It’s just an amazing group of girls to work with.”
It was still a fun season for all.
“I’m just happy I did it with my friends,” McCarthy said. “It’s just a great feeling to win and leave a winning legacy.”
Birthday and a championship for Nardin
Saturday was Presleigh Brunner’s birthday. She and her Nardin teammates earned the right to have a party after mounting a fourth-quarter comeback to pull out a 54-48 victory over Nichols.
Brunner, the game’s MVP, scored 13 of her 24 points during the second half. She had six during a fourth quarter in which the Gators erased a 37-33 deficit.
Nardin held Nichols to just one basket, a three at the buzzer, during the final 3:56. Amelia Marchese’s 3-pointer with 3:11 left put the Gators ahead 47-45.
This is Nardin’s first small schools title since 2018.
“I think the crowd helped us,” said Brunner as Nardin and Nichols parents witnessed the game at Villa Maria College. “Their energy and then our energy we knew we had to want the win more than the other team and that helped us.