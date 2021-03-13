Big three help O'Hara girls basketball capture eighth straight Monsignor Martin title

The third meeting between The News’ top two-ranked large schools ended the same way as the previous two – with the Hawks celebrating after the final horn. Saturday’s wound up being the largest margin of victory out of the three games.

It only turned out that way because O’Hara played with a determined, refuse-to-lose attitude, especially once the Lancers erased an early eight-point deficit to not just make a game of it but also take a pair of third-quarter leads on two Shay Ciezki 3-pointers. Ciezki finished with a game-high 26 points.

The Hawks took the lead for good once junior Courtney McClaney ripped a rebound away from a Lancer and fed Strong, who was fouled making the layup with 4:47 left in the third. Strong then hit the free throw to make it 30-28. The basket was part of a 13-2 blitz in which Parker, Strong and McCarthy combined for all those points. A McCarthy steal led to a Strong basket to make it 32-28. Parker followed with a steal and layup and then a 3-pointer. Another steal by Parker led to a long 2-pointer by McCarthy and the second time out in roughly two minutes by the wobbled Lancers.

“This game it was just really focusing on defense and rebounding,” Parker said. “We started out slow in the first half but we picked it up in the second half and that’s how we got our win by speeding it up and playing our game.”