Big second half lifts Frewsburg to Section VI Class C girls basketball title

Frewsburg used a 26-7 run in the third quarter and went on to beat Portville 59-35 in the Section VI Class C girls basketball crossover championship game Tuesday at Jamestown Community College.

The Bears turned an eight-point halftime deficit of 21-13 into an 11-point advantage at 39-28 entering the final quarter.

Frewsburg, the Class C-2 winner, was 9 for 13 from 3-point range in the second half and scored 46 points after halftime.

The Bears (21-4) have won 13 of their last 14 games.

The two teams split the regular season series – with Portville winning by three in the first meeting and Frewsburg winning by one in the second – so the wide margin was a surprise.

With the victory, Frewsburg advances to Saturday’s 3 p.m. Far West Regional Class C game at Rush Henrietta to face either East Rochester or Pavilion, which play Wednesday for the overall Section V championship.

Elise Sposato led Frewsburg with 21 points, and Teghan Trocki had 19.

Lillian Bentley had 14 to lead Portville, which finished the season 20-4.