Big plays from Laws, Whited lead North All-Stars past South in Kensington Lions Classic

Tyrell Laws was supposed to hand off the ball. He didn’t.
The decision to keep the rock and take off himself proved to be a rewarding one, as that electrifying 72-yard run punctuated the North’s 29-10 victory over the South during the 45th Kensington Lions All-Star Classic football game Wednesday night at Williamsville South High School.
Laws accounted for three touchdowns, two of them rushing. The last one got a rise out of the estimated crowd of 1,000 as he took off around left end for the long TD after faking a handoff.
Laws also rushed for a 5-yard touchdown and passed for 6-yarder. Laws rushed nine times for 121 yards and completed two passes for 45 yards to earn offensive game MVP honors for the North, which snapped a three-game losing streak in the series.
But the long touchdown run is all folks were talking about after this one.
“Coach told me to hand it off but I knew since I’ve been faking it I’d fake (the hand off) again. The defensive end played the run and I just took off to the other side. It was a great feeling.”
The all-star game featuring recently graduated high school seniors from throughout Western New York returned after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Players who accept invitations to play in the game were split geographically on North and South rosters. While high school games normally feature four 12-minute quarters, this one consisted of four 15-minute periods.
It made for a slow start but a faster finish during a nice night for football.
North scored 22 straight points to seize control after falling behind 8-0. Fourteen of those points came during the third quarter.
The first of those came courtesy of Wisken Whited of Canisius. Whited took a pass from Niagara Falls’ Justin Goldsmith to paydirt just 3:21 into the second half to break an 8-8 tie. That quickly erased whatever frustration may have lingered from a few plays earlier when Whited had a potential big gainer wiped out by a holding penalty.
“Playing football, you have to have short-term memory, you just have to keep moving on to the next play and that’s what happened,” said Whited, who caught two passes for 72 yards and also had an interception to earn defensive back of the game honors for the North. “It was kind of a big momentum swing.”
Laws scored on a 6-yard run with 2:30 left in the third quarter. Whited kicked his second straight PAT to make it 22-8.
North’s defense delivered against a South team that feature a slew of big-play running backs, including Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Player of the Year Keith Jackson – who earned offensive MVP honors for the South.
That included a goal line stand midway through the fourth quarter in which the North denied the South on seven goal-to-go plays – including four straight after a pass interference call in the end zone on fourth down seemingly gave the South new life.
Instead, the North stood firm with Hutch-Tech’s Ivory Parker and Clarence’s Jason Sage (10 tackles) and James Brooks making a gang tackle for a loss on fourth-and-2.
Zion Paige of Niagara Falls also recorded an interception for the North, while Sweet Home’s Jailen Gaines pounced on a fumble during the second quarter to thwart a South drive inside North’s 10-yard line.
The North tied the game at 8-8 late in the second quarter on Laws’ 5-yard pass to St. Joe’s Jack Carey. Lockport’s Ricky Maye was in the right place at the right time on the PAT run as a he scooped up a fumbled snap and ran it in for the conversion.
South drew first blood with 5:17 left in the second quarter as West Seneca East’s Brady Frys connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass play with Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s John Swabik on fourth down.
The South had chances to score earlier but turnover on downs and a turnover recovered by Gaines thwarted them.
James Griffo of Sweet Home was named Most Valuable Offensive Lineman from the North, while McKinley’s Sammy Moss took the Defensive Line honor.
Jackson’s South Park teammate Marqwan Fluitt earned Most Valuable Defensive Lineman honors for the South. Mike Witt of West Seneca West earned the offensive line honor for the South, and Ian Gaskin of Lake Shore was the South’s Most Valuable Defensive Back.
The Covid-19 pandemic may have delayed it, but organizers who run the annual Kensington Lions All-Star Football Classic finally got to say farewell to the late Dick Gallagher. Gallagher, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer and longtime Western New York high school football advocate, died at age 79 on June 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
The Lions Club honored their longtime friend by dedicating the 45th edition of the game to Dick Gallagher. Game chairman Len Thornton presented a ceremonial plaque to Gallagher’s wife Ann and sons Rick and Mike.