Big plays from Laws, Whited lead North All-Stars past South in Kensington Lions Classic

Tyrell Laws was supposed to hand off the ball. He didn’t.

The decision to keep the rock and take off himself proved to be a rewarding one, as that electrifying 72-yard run punctuated the North’s 29-10 victory over the South during the 45th Kensington Lions All-Star Classic football game Wednesday night at Williamsville South High School.

Laws accounted for three touchdowns, two of them rushing. The last one got a rise out of the estimated crowd of 1,000 as he took off around left end for the long TD after faking a handoff.

Laws also rushed for a 5-yard touchdown and passed for 6-yarder. Laws rushed nine times for 121 yards and completed two passes for 45 yards to earn offensive game MVP honors for the North, which snapped a three-game losing streak in the series.

But the long touchdown run is all folks were talking about after this one.

“Coach told me to hand it off but I knew since I’ve been faking it I’d fake (the hand off) again. The defensive end played the run and I just took off to the other side. It was a great feeling.”