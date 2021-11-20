Big game, big plays: Addison Copeland leads Maritime/Health Sciences football to state semifinal

It was a thrilling finish to a wacky game, in which the teams tried all sorts of trick plays and went through joy and disappointment in trying to determine which squad would advance to the semifinals of the state playoffs.

It took 12 seconds for the two teams to send out a signal that this was going to be an unusual first half. Cole Grazioplene of Batavia took the opening kickoff up the middle, and he didn’t stop until he had run 77 yards for a touchdown. The extra point gave the Devils a 7-0 lead.

Maritime answered with some flash of its own. The Falcons did not have a passing yard in their last game, but they went deep on their first play from scrimmage. Montrice Webster just missed a connection with Copeland, who said the play motivated him for the rest of the game. After that, the Falcons went back to what they do best: run the ball. It took a while, but Maritime moved down the field one step at a time. Braylen Boyd went 4 yards for the touchdown, and Damien Littleton carried it over on the two-point conversion. The Falcons led, 8-7.