Big day for girls sports in state with changes in softball, wrestling, flag football, competitive cheer

It was a big Wednesday across the state for girls sports, as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved proposals to enhance championship opportunities in flag football, wrestling and cheerleading and helped even the formats for softball and baseball.

“A major priority of our association is not only equity but also increasing student participation,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas told The News. “The actions today certainly are evidence of the work being done by our association to encourage more equity between boys and girls sport but also increase student participation.”

Starting in June 2023, the softball state championships will be moved to two days. The semifinals will take place on a Friday and the finals will take place the next day. Championship games in the six classes will be play two at a time at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., with the idea of an earlier start allowing schools time to commute home.

Previously, the semifinals and finals were played on the same day. The state baseball tournament has long been played over two days.

Lancaster softball coach Kelly Ambrose said playing twice in one day created a situation in which players wouldn’t have as much rest for the biggest games of their high school careers.

“I think it’s great and I think, especially for softball, it’s something we needed,” Ambrose said. “In softball, especially those top teams, you usually have a star No. 1 pitcher. In states, that girl would usually go 14 innings-plus if you went to extras. I think having that extra day you’re going to see truly the best of the best be able to play. Having that pitcher be able to get a night's rest and come back the next day, you want your top performer out there when you’re at states, especially when you’re in a championship game. I think having that extra night of rest is going to give you a true championship game where you’re going to have girls at their best.”

Lancaster reached the state semifinals in Class A last season, losing to nationally ranked Monroe-Woodbury in an early morning game.

Ambrose said “it was a long time coming” for softball to have a two-today state championship after being “glossed over for so many years.”

“We talk about Title IX all the time,” Ambrose said. “We want to put it into play. This is 2022 and the girls are making just as many sacrifices as the guys, and we want that equality. We want to be treated equal and I think we’re taking really great strides in that direction.”

Another sport taking a step toward equality is girls wrestling. A girls-only invitational event is scheduled for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Girls wrestling achieved "emerging status" in July, meaning at least four of the 11 sections in the state have at least four teams competing in that sport. The invitationals will give the state an idea of what participation numbers would be like before giving the sport a state championship status.

“It’s really about time,” Section VI girls wrestling chairperson Alex Conti said. “You would think that New York would be the front-runner, but here he we are being state No. 37. I got to give a lot of kudos to Todd Nelson and Kyra Berry. They were really the ones who pushed this and got it through. It’s exciting news and about time.”

There are three girls wrestling teams in Western New York: Orchard Park, Fredonia, Chautauqua Lake. The Niagara Frontier League also has a team composed of athletes from its member schools.

Since 1994, girls wrestling at the high school level has ballooned from 804 participants to more than 31,000 in 2022, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

“Young ladies want to be involved in contact sports,” Conti said. “This just gives them an avenue that they can compete against other young ladies instead of competing against the boys. I see this sport growing quickly.”

The state also approved adopting 12 weight classes from the National Federation of State High School Associations in girls wrestling: 100 pounds, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185, and 235. NYSPHSAA is adding its own weight class of 94 pounds. The state also decided to waive for two years the maximum number of girls-only tournaments a wrestler can compete in during a season. The limit had been six events.

Another championship being added to NYSPHSAA’s lineup is for Game Day competitive cheerleading, beginning in October 2023.

“Game Day” in which teams are judged on fight song, band chant, situational sideline and crowd-leading cheer is in its second year in the state. The Section VI invitational is Saturday at Lake Shore with the top teams advancing to the West Regional in Binghamton.

“Having Game Day as a competitive sport in the fall gives athletes that might not have the skill or ability for the competitive winter team a chance to showcase their cheer ability in a completely different format,” Section VI cheerleading chair Justina Grudzinski wrote in an email. “Game Day cheerleading focuses on the mechanics and basics of cheering rather than the much more difficult tumbling and stunting aspect of the sport.

“The Game Day routine largely emphasizes school spirit, and by showcasing our routine at school games and pep rallies we’ve really noticed an improvement in crowd interaction and participation. And after spending two years without a crowd during Covid, athletes truly now realize the importance of school spirit. Game Day Cheerleading also gives more opportunity for athletes to participate and make the team.”

Girls flag football completed a pilot program last spring, with 12 teams in Western New York among 48 teams in six areas across the state. The sport could be approved to host a championship event when NYSPHSAA next meets Feb. 1.

“My hope is we are able to host a state championship,” Zayas said. “That is one of those sports I think has the potential to attract a large number of female student-athletes to be able to just increase those participation numbers.”

Six classes vote delayed

NYSPHSAA approved the school enrollment numbers for the 2023-24 school year but tabled a plan to vote on the cut-off numbers for the seven sports that are adding a sixth classification to be known as Class AAA. Those sports are boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, girls volleyball, softball and baseball.

Lancaster and Niagara Falls are expected to be the only Class AAA teams in Section VI, but the cut-off numbers will impact how many teams are in each of six classes.

NYSHSAA has scheduled a video conference for Nov. 1 to give multiple sections time to confirm the number of teams expected to participate in each sport.