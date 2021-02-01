Better late than never: High-risk winter sports teams hit ice, court running

Christmas came late for high-risk high school athletes in New York State, but arriving late was better than not arriving at all.
Section VI and the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association’s basketball and ice hockey teams practiced for the first time during this crazy winter sports season impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
They are the first high-risk sports in the state to return since the start of the pandemic, and since sports received the designations of low-, moderate- and high-risk last summer.
As expected, everyone was thrilled to be back, especially those who didn’t think there would be a season.
“It was something else,” Williamsville North senior and boys hockey team captain Mac Ward said. “It was probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. To be away from something I love to do and play every day and not being able to do it at all, it showed how much I needed it in my life.”
He wasn’t alone, as some teams gathered even before the first school bell sounded in the morning, including the Clarence-Amherst-Sweet Home girls hockey team. The skaters hit the ice at 6 a.m.
Masks, hand sanitizer and social-distancing practices were in place. Veteran coaches who have been part of many opening days had extra pep in their steps and still seemed quite capable of communicating instructions loudly, even with masks properly secured on faces (covering the nose and mouth).
Then there was the sight of basketball players wearing masks while shooting the ball and dribbling through spaced-out obstacles at Amherst, and hockey players skating and unleashing blistering shots at Northtown Center.
There were exciting moments and signs of an almost fully loaded roster of winter sports. That is something that likely would not have been possible if not for a late push by downstate lawmakers and local law firm HoganWillig Attorneys at Law, who filed two suits against the state looking to get high-risk sports reclassified as moderate-risk.
Local scholastic coaches and players were equally stunned and thrilled that their dark winter season could come back to life, pending approval from area health officials.
State officials gave the OK on Jan. 22 for high-risk sports to return on Monday, as long as local school districts, local departments of health and each of the 11 state sports sections signed off on letting them play.
They did, but not without some obstacles.
Wrestling was moved to spring by Section VI due to the pandemic, while competitive cheerleading moved to the second fall sports season with football in mid-March. Low- and moderate-risk sports such as bowling, swimming and skiing started their respective seasons in January.
“We had to have a plan statewide,” Amherst boys basketball coach Chris Kensy said. “Coaches have been in discussion how we can give the kids something. … We needed the support obviously of the governor, NYSPHSAA, the Erie County Health Department and our (school) superintendents. Our superintendents really did a great job of having trust in us as coaches to be able to put this thing on and give these kids one last hurrah for the winter season.”
Amherst senior guard Jeff Koch said that players understand the importance of being vigilant with Covid-19 protocols.
"I think that a lot of players we have are very responsible," he said. "I think they definitely want to play, so they're going to take the precautions, making sure they're not going out and staying healthy."
Cardinal O’Hara girls basketball player Jade Rutledge was among those who did not think there would be a season. The junior is overjoyed to be back on the court with her Lady Hawks teammates. O’Hara is the seven-time defending Monsignor Martin playoff champion.
The Hawks thought that they had a team primed to make a run during the postseason last year, but the start of the pandemic led to the cancellation of the state basketball and hockey tournaments, as well as spring sports.
Although there won’t be state playoffs this winter, a team featuring 10 future college players is still motivated to win its league.
“We have to be very smart and very safe,” Rutledge said. “We do have a target on our back and that’s why we work harder each and every day.”
Adjusting on fly
Williamsville North used four locker rooms at Northtown Center during Monday’s practice so that its players had enough room to lace their skates. Pre-pandemic, teams would have used just two locker rooms. Another change that the team has implemented due to the pandemic concerns the number of coaches on the bench. No more than three will be on the bench for the Spartans, who have a robust total of six assistants.
The biggest adjustment has been made by 31st-year coach Bob Rosen, who earned his 500th career win in last year’s Section VI final. Though he doesn’t reveal his age, he is very conscious of social distancing. He wears two masks and plans to get the vaccine later this month.
He is just focused on making this short season enjoyable for the kids, especially the returnees who lost their chance at potentially playing for the state championship.
“I think for the kids who are seniors, for them to lose their season right before we’re going to play in state final four and then not have senior year would have been hard to overcome,” Rosen said. “It puts the kids in a good situation to be able to play and have something for their senior year.”
Things to know
• Camaraderie may be impacted somewhat for basketball teams who like gathering with one another in locker rooms. Teams, for the most part, are not using locker rooms this winter. Away teams will show up in uniform for games and won't change at the host school. All players must bring their own water bottles/beverages to games and practices.
• No fans will be allowed to attend games. Section VI may revisit the issue during a meeting Feb. 22.
• There will be a Section VI tournament for boys and girls. There will be an eight-team bracket in each of the five classifications. The tournament field will be based on power points.
• Since there won’t be a state tournament this season, Monsignor Martin decided to tweak its boys basketball playoff format. The league is going old school with a single Manhattan Cup Tournament for its teams, instead of two tournaments based on classification size. The Monsignor Martin girls basketball playoffs will feature three teams in Class A (O’Hara, St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart), with the rest competing for a Class B title.