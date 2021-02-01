Better late than never: High-risk winter sports teams hit court, ice running

Amherst senior guard Jeff Koch said that players understand the importance of being vigilant with Covid-19 protocols.

"I think that a lot of players we have are very responsible," he said. "I think they definitely want to play, so they're going to take the precautions, making sure they're not going out and staying healthy."

Cardinal O’Hara girls basketball player Jade Rutledge was among those who did not think there would be a season. The junior is overjoyed to be back on the court with her Lady Hawks teammates. O’Hara is the seven-time defending Monsignor Martin playoff champion.

The Hawks thought that they had a team primed to make a run during the postseason last year, but the start of the pandemic led to the cancellation of the state basketball and hockey tournaments, as well as spring sports.

Although there won’t be state playoffs this winter, a team featuring 10 future college players is still motivated to win its league.

“We have to be very smart and very safe,” Rutledge said. “We do have a target on our back and that’s why we work harder each and every day.”

Adjusting on fly