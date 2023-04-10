The Best of Buffalo Showcase for the region’s top girls and boys basketball players comes to Sweet Home High School on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the girls freshman-sophomore game is at 6 p.m., followed by the junior-senior game at 7:30. The boys play the same schedule on Thursday.

In the girls junior-senior game, Team Gretchen, led by Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan, will face Team Kaylee, led by Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof.

Team Gretchen features Quinn Benchley (Nichols), Rachel Kamrowski (Lancaster), Lauren Hubert (Sweet Home), Ava Purks (City Honors), Marley Drake (Jamestown), Maggie Zittel (Eden), Kayla Johnson (Park), Jimmia Green (Hutch-Tech) and Learsi Sabala (South Park).

Team Kaylee features Brianna Barr-Buday (Nichols), Meghan Trapper (Sacred Heart), Hannah Farley (Clarence), Ella Corry, Reece Beaver (Southwestern), Kyra Pence (Randolph), Amber Murak (Sweet Home), Sophia Balsano (Kenmore West) and Bella Richter (Mount St. Mary’s).

The freshman-sophomore girls game is led by Orchard Park’s Halle Senfield and Iroquois’ Molly Mescall.

For Team Halle: Madison Francis (Lancaster), Addy Vandewater (Kemore West), Jayniya Iverson (Global Concepts), Emiley Anderson (Cassadaga Valley), Mila Bissett (Williamsville North), Teghan Trocki (Frewsburg), Leah Solomon (Williamsville South), Mikeylah Biles (JFK), Azriel Hall (Lockport).

For Team Molly: Emily McDonald (St. Mary’s), Annabelle Day (O’Hara), Olivia Leazott (Depew), Meghan Milleville (Starpoint), Skylar Herington (Randolph), Aliyah Hopkins, Maria Fumerelle (Sweet Home), Macey Kovach (Sacred Heart), Sophia Waliszewski (Starpoint).

The boys junior-senior game is Team Cercone, led by Canisius’ Shane Cercone, against Team Fletcher, led by Niagara Wheatfield’s Xander Fletcher.

Team Cercone is made up of Luke Granto (Canisius), Jakye Rainey (Nichols), Parker Rey (Nichols), Julienn Clements (Lackawanna), Pat McNeil (North Tonawanda), Mekhi Williams (McKinley), Jacob Humphrey (Bishop Timon), Jordan Alexander (Amherst) and Isaiah Odom (St. Joe’s).

Team Fletcher is Jamel Johnson Jr. (Roy-Hart), Nick Moore (Amherst), Chase Welch (Park), Zack Phillips (Cleveland Hill), Jaiden Harrison (Bishop Timon), Xavier Benton (Health Sciences), Lucus Brown (Salamanca), James Robinson (Niagara Falls) and Grayson White (Clarence).

The boys freshman-sophomore game features Team Hind, led by Drew Hind from state Class C champion Randolph and Team Harris, led by Nakyhi Harris from Bishop Timon.

On Team Hind, Nick Estell (Niagara Falls), Sam Platt (Pioneer), Gionni Zelasko (St. Joe’s), Amir Moye (Health Sciences), Carson Swanson (Westfield), Jaydian Johnson (Jamestown), Charlie Croff (Lockport), Brady Wiskup (East Aurora) and Carter Brink (Panama).

On Team Harris, Nas Young (Tapestry), Cohen Vogel (Starpoint), Antonio Andrews (Amherst), Justus Kleitz (Iroquois), Michael Mingle (JFK), Nick Purdie (Canisius), Nate Wilemski (Williamsville South), Jaykwon Kyle (Middle Early), Jaymier Goosby (St. Joe’s).