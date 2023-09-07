Week 2 of the 2023 football season is here, and here are five games to watch in Western New York, including the home opener for Bennett, the reigning Class AA state champions.

McKinley vs. Bennett, 7 p.m. Friday

It will be the first home game at all High Stadium for Bennett since winning the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA championship last season.

The Tigers will be without coach Steve McDuffie, who is suspended for the game after being ejected in the final minutes of the team's 28-6 victory against Lockport last week. Defensive coordinator Anthony Scott will serve as head coach. This is Bennett's last non-league game before playing six division opponents to close the regular season.

McKinley enters the game at 1-0 following its season-opening 32-22 win against Hamburg. Nigel McDuffie had 195 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

CSP at Randolph, 7 p.m. Friday

In a rematch of last year's Section VI Class D semifinal game, Clymer/Sherman/Panama travels to Randolph. The Cardinals ended the Wolfpack’s season with a dominating 37-7 win en route to an appearance in the state semifinals.

Since 2021, Randolph hasn’t lost to a Section VI Class D opponent and will put its 16-game winning streak on the line. The Cardinals lost their opener to Class C Fredonia 41-21.

As for CSP, the Wolfpack beat Southwestern 38-3 in Week 1. Carter Brink had six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. CSP receivers accounted for five touchdowns, and Tate Catanese threw for 255 yards.

Orchard Park at Frontier, 7 p.m. Friday

Orchard Park has a tough start to the season, playing its first four games on the road. The Quakers started strong by beating Williamsville North 28-13. In the win, Carter Switek rushed 15 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Orchard Park quarterback Carson Hayek threw for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Frontier narrowly lost 30-27 at home against Clarence. In the Falcons’ rush-heavy scheme, Gregory Waters had 18 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and teammate Rob Kibler had 11 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown.

West Seneca West at Williamsville North, 7 p.m. Friday

West Seneca West is coming off a 34-14 loss to Section III’s Cicero-North Syracuse, and will look to earn its first victory of the season at Williamsville North. Bernard Freeman had 11 carries for 93 yards against the Northstars.

The Spartans are also coming off a loss, falling to Orchard Park. The Spartans will attempt to avoid going 0-2 for the third consecutive season.

Pioneer at South Park, Saturday, 2 p.m.

The argument can be made that South Park’s Noah Willoughby is the best quarterback in Western New York. Just a shade less than 6 feet tall, he is on the verge of setting the Western New York record for career passing yards, and continues to solidify his elite status.

South Park had a tough outing in its opening game versus Section III’s Christian Brothers Academy, losing 49-8 in Brockport.

Pioneer won its opening game against Kenmore East 45-7. In the win, Dalton Giboo had two touchdowns and 152 rushing yards on 15 carries, and teammate Karter Giboo five receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Barry to New Hampshire

Iroquois running back Trevor Barry, the reigning Connolly Cup winner, has given a verbal commitment to New Hampshire, he announced on social media.

Last season, he was second in Section VI in carries (256) and yards (2,317), and his yardage was third in the state. Barry also set the Western New York single-season rushing touchdown record with 43, and was Class B1 Co-Offensive Player of the Year. His 274 points were second in Western New York history.

Barry also had 20 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he had 62 tackles – six for losses – three sacks and two interceptions.

With 61 touchdowns entering the season, Barry is already Iroquois' career leader.

Medina by forfeit

Eden/North Collins football does not have enough players and will forfeit Friday night's game against Medina.

The Mustangs move to 2-0 and will face Cleveland Hill next week.