Bennett's Steve McDuffie nominated for Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award

Bennett Newburgh State football Championship

Bennett coach Steve McDuffie celebrates after defeating Newburgh Free Academy for the 2022 NYSPHSAA Class AA Football Championship.

Bennett football coach Steve McDuffie has been nominated for the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, the NFL announced Thursday.

McDuffie’s nomination comes after he led the Tigers to a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA championship, and in doing so, becoming the first Black coach to win a NYSPHSAA football title.

The Bennett coach, who was named the 2021 All-Western New York Coach of the Year, was nominated by the Buffalo Bills and joins 31 other coaches in contention for the award who were nominated by the NFL teams in their areas.

“We are honored to celebrate the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, as each embodies the integrity, commitment and character of Coach Shula,” Roman Oben, the NFL's vice president of football development said in a statement. “High school football coaches serve as leaders and role models dedicated to shaping the lives of young high school players both on and off the field and this group represents the very best from across the country every year.”

For the first time, the league will announce two winners, one nominated by an AFC team and one nominated by an NFC team, and the winners will be announced a week before the Pro Bowl, which takes place in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. The winners will be invited to the game and will be recognized by the NFL throughout the week. Along with a trip to the Pro Bowl, the winners will receive $15,000 toward their high school programs and a $10,000 cash reward. The other 30 nominees will receive $1,000 in cash.

The winners will be invited to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona and recognized at the NFL Honors ceremony the night before the Super Bowl.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

