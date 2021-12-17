Bennett's Steve McDuffie named Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year

Steve McDuffie has adopted the proverb, “It takes a village” as the theme for the Bennett football team all season.
That didn’t change once McDuffie learned he had been named Buffalo News Coach of the Year for the fall season. He immediately began spreading the wealth to those closest to the program, those who supported the team unconditionally en route to its first appearance in a New York State Public High School Athletic Association final.
“It’s a very humbling honor for me; I can’t stand here and say it’s been all me,” said McDuffie, who surpassed 100 games with the program during the playoff run. “I’ve had great people working with me from top to bottom."
He cited Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash, district Athletic Director Mike House, Bennett Principal Carlos Alvarez and school board members, including Sharon Belton-Cottman and Terence Heard.
Bennett posted an 11-2 record, winning the Section VI Class AA title. It’s the program’s second sectional crown; the other was the Class A title in 2016.
The Tigers won a state quarterfinal game for the first time when they defeated McQuaid and followed that up on short rest by dominating Syracuse CBA in the state semifinal.
Bennett finished the season ranked fifth in the state sportswriters’ poll among Class AA teams. The Tigers finished No. 2 in The Buffalo News’ large schools poll behind state Catholic runner-up St. Francis.
McDuffie also thanked his wife, Melissa, who cooks pregame meals and does team laundry among other responsibilities.
“She does the little things I need for this program to be successful,” McDuffie said. “And I believe I have one of the best coaching staffs in Western New York. … I don’t do it myself.”
McDuffie’s assistant coaches are Anthony Scott, Cliff Scott, Bob O’Connor, Khalil Cottman, Aaron Young, Jordan Fayson, Jermaine Clemons, Dewan Todd, Patrick Foster, Arthur Jordan, Arthur Trisdale and William Blackford. Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, Steve’s son, also helped the team prepare for the state final during the Packers’ bye week.
It might take a village, but there’s still only one head coach. McDuffie continues to find ways to evolve as a leader from attending various coaching clinics – including one run by Florida Gators special assistant and former Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni – to collaborating with his assistants on program direction.
“These guys have had a huge impact on how I coach and develop my kids,” McDuffie said. “And me and coach Anthony Scott went in for strength and conditioning session with the head coach at UB. We’re always learning. That’s the only way I think we can continue to develop our kids.
“Football has become specialized sport where if you’re not giving each layer of the team individual coaching and attention they need, you will fall behind. I am very lucky to have the guys on my coaching staff who help me develop the kids day in and day out because that’s what it’s really about.”
It also helps when the student-athletes are united and driven by the same goal. After their Fall II season ended prematurely last spring due to being placed on Covid pause before a playoff game, the Tigers were motived not to let that happen again. They wanted to succeed on the field.
They did that, going as far in the postseason as they possibly could in playing on the final day of the season in the Carrier Dome.
“Coach McDuffie wasn’t only proud of their integrity and character but proud of the decisions they made in the classroom, on the field and in the community,” House said. “He had such a special group of players … he believed a lot of the team’s success was because the team had high integrity and character. He believes that’s what contributed to the success, but coach McDuffie is the ultimate developer. … He does whatever it takes to prepare his team for battle.”