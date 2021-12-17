Bennett's Steve McDuffie named Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year

“Football has become specialized sport where if you’re not giving each layer of the team individual coaching and attention they need, you will fall behind. I am very lucky to have the guys on my coaching staff who help me develop the kids day in and day out because that’s what it’s really about.”

It also helps when the student-athletes are united and driven by the same goal. After their Fall II season ended prematurely last spring due to being placed on Covid pause before a playoff game, the Tigers were motived not to let that happen again. They wanted to succeed on the field.

They did that, going as far in the postseason as they possibly could in playing on the final day of the season in the Carrier Dome.

“Coach McDuffie wasn’t only proud of their integrity and character but proud of the decisions they made in the classroom, on the field and in the community,” House said. “He had such a special group of players … he believed a lot of the team’s success was because the team had high integrity and character. He believes that’s what contributed to the success, but coach McDuffie is the ultimate developer. … He does whatever it takes to prepare his team for battle.”

