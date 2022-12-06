Bennett's Rashard Perry wins Trench Trophy, St. Francis' Balaam Miller, Lancaster's Tommy Carlsen also honored

Bennett senior Rashard Perry is the 2022 recipient of the Trench Trophy.

Perry became the first Tiger to win the award, which goes to the Western New York lineman of the year. He’s also the first Buffalo Public Schools winner since South Park’s Jeremiah Sanders in 2017.

"It feels great to earn this," Perry said. "A lot of work has been done through the past years, and getting this trophy really means everything to me. It takes me ... all the way back to when I started at Bennett as an eighth grader and it was my first time in the weight room, struggling. I was wondering if I could really make it, and my coaches gave me that strive and discipline to stay aboard. It was really all I can ask for. To see my coaches happy, especially with the success that we had, this really brings it all together."

Perry, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound lineman, had 93 tackles – 21 for loss – and 13 sacks this season. The Syracuse commit has been one of the most dominant lineman in Western New York throughout his Bennett career. This season, he was a vital piece in leading Bennett to the program's first New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Class AA state championship.

"I'm really happy that he got this award," Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. "He worked real hard and was really one of the predominant lineman in Western New York since his 10th grade. He showed time after time when we to camps he was one of the predominant lineman on the East Coast. ... I'm really proud of what he does on an off the field. It's going to be a heck of a four years at Syracuse."

McDuffie said, from his understanding, Perry isn't expected to immediately start, but should be in the rotation. He added Syracuse will try Perry in all three spots of their defensive 3-3-5 scheme, which should give him an opportunity to see playing time.

The other finalists were Patrick Tan (Amherst), Dezmin Walker (Maryvale), Balaam Miller (St. Francis), Evan Locke (Williamsville North), Chris Johnson (Medina), Sunday Ikegwuonu (Lackawanna), Kayden Hensley (Clarence), Aiden Dubeck (St. Francis), Braedan Donnelly (Iroquois), Tommy Carlsen (Lancaster) and Ryan Carpenter (Randolph).

Perry's win comes a year after he won the Steve Fisher Underclassmen Linemen Award.

"Not a lot of people mention all of the hard work that all of the offensive and defensive lineman do," Perry said. "Skill players usually get all the glory for it. This is nice to show light to the people that break their bodies to make sure their team wins. This award is for my teammates, they pushed me to become better. Iron sharpens iron."

Winning the offensive lineman award was Carlsen, who made All-WNY a season ago and also was a recipient of the Steve Fisher Award. Carlsen has been Lancaster's leading lineman for years, having helped lead the program to sectional championships.

Miller, St. Francis' senior lineman, took home the defensive award after a season in which he helped lead the Red Raiders to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association's state final. Miller had 50 tackles, 10 for loss, and three sacks.