Bennett's Rashard Perry named state Class AA Co-Player of the Year in football

Over the past month, Bennett senior Rashard Perry led the Tigers to a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state championship, won the Trench Trophy, signed to continue his career at Syracuse and was named Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Co-Player of the Year.

Perry has received a lot of recognition and praise, and one more honor has been sent his way, as he was named Co-Player of the Year in Class AA by the New York State Sportswriters Association on Wednesday. He shares the award with St. Anthony’s quarterback Dante Torres.

Perry, a 6-foot-2 245-pound lineman, was also named the Section VI Class AA Player and Defensive Player of the Year. This past season he had 93 tackles – 21 for loss – and 13 sacks.

In Class AA, two players from Western New York made the first-team offense. Perry’s teammate and The News' Co-Player of the Year, Jayden Lewis, had 1,462 offensive yards and 20 touchdowns as a receiver and rusher. On defense, he had 64 tackles and seven interceptions. Lewis is a University at Buffalo signee.

Joining Lewis on the first team is St. Francis senior running back Ricardo Kidd, who made All-WNY first team following a season with 218 carries for 1,395 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Monsignor Martin champions.

Bennett’s Ja’Meer Thomas is the lone Western New York representative to make first team defense. The first team All-WNY selection had 35 tackles, an interception, and two fumble recoveries.

In Class A, three players were selected to the first team. Williamsville East senior Dorian Facen Jr. made first-team offense. The Connolly Cup finalist and All-WNY first-teamer had 47 receptions for 883 yards and 15 touchdowns. When Facen ran the ball, he picked up 193 yards for four touchdowns.

On defense, Jamestown senior Sean O’Brien was selected following a season in which he led the Red Raiders to a Section VI Class A title and led the section in total tackles (213), solo tackles (138) and tackles for loss (39). O’Brien was also named the Class A1 Defensive MVP. Joining O’Brien on the first-team defense is Kenmore West senior Jermaine Atkins. He had 33 tackles, four for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

In all, 19 area players were honored in Class AA and 21 in Class A.

Class AA

First team offense: Jayden Lewis (Sr., WR, Bennett), Ricardo Kidd (Sr., RB, St. Francis).

First team defense: Ja’Meer Thomas (Jr., DB, Bennett).

Second team offense: Marcus Harrison (Jr., OL, St. Francis), Balaam Miller (Sr., OL, St. Francis).

Second team defense: Aaron Roseboro (Jr., DB, Bennett).

Third team offense: Micah Harry (Sr., RB, Lancaster), Dylan Evans (Sr., WR, Orchard Park), Tommy Carlsen (Sr., OL, Lancaster).

Third team defense: Xzavier Goodman (Sr., DL, Bennett).

Fourth team defense: Darell Hamilton (Jr., DL, Bennett).

Fifth team offense: Ben Gocella (Sr., QB, Orchard Park)

Sixth team offense: Cannon Converse (Jr., PK, Lancaster)

Honorable mention: Antonio Davis III (Sr., QB, Bennett), Steve Otremba Jr. (Sr., QB, St. Francis), Logan Reaska (Sr. WR, St. Francis), Justin Moeller (Jr., PK/P, Orchard Park), Brody Stevens (Sr., PK/P, Orchard Park), Sam Judasz (Sr., LB, Lancaster).

Class A

First team offense: Dorian Facen Jr. (Sr., WR, Williamsville East).

First team defense: Sean O’Brien (Sr., LB, Jamestown), Jermaine Atkins (Sr., DB, Kenmore West).

Second team offense: Trey Drake (Sr., QB, Jamestown).

Second team defense: Jordan Theodore (Sr., LB, Sweet Home).

Third team offense: Noah Willoughby (Jr., QB, South Park), Kendal Donovan (Sr., RB, Williamsville North).

Third team defense: Caleb Nicholas (Sr., DB, Amherst).

Fourth team offense: Sean Sansone (Sr., QB, Williamsville East), Carsen Bane (Jr., RB, Jamestown).

Fourth team defense: Tyrone Hughes (Soph., LB, McKinley).

Fifth team offense: Darius Freeney (Sr., WR, Jamestown), Zach Campana (Sr., PK, Clarence).

Sixth team offense: Carson Panebianco (Soph., WR, Jamestown), A.J. Watts (Sr., WR, South Park).

Honorable mention: Daniel Peoples (Sr., WR, Williamsville South), Kayden Hensley (Sr., Line, Clarence), Evan Locke (Sr., Line, Williamsville North), Patrick Tan (Sr., Line, Amherst), Rob Kibler (Jr., PK/P, Frontier), Ella Propheter (Jr., PK/P, Jamestown)