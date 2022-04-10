Bennett's Rashard Perry commits to Syracuse

Bennett’s football magical 2021 season ended at the Carrier Dome as Class AA state finalists. Although their season didn’t end with a win, junior Rashard Perry got a feel for his future home field.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive lineman announced his verbal commitment to Syracuse on Instagram, a month after receiving an offer from the program.

He recently visited the program and was impressed, telling Bennett coach Steve McDuffie, “Coach, this feels right.”

As his soon-to-be senior was in awe of the aura of Syracuse, he responded with, “‘whatever feels right to you, let’s make it happen. Home will always feel right.’”

Perry is an unranked prospect, but his game last season spoke volumes. He led the state in sacks with 23 and led Bennett with 111 tackles and 24 tackles for loss and was named to the All-Western New York first-team defense.

Part of the reason Perry committed early is to focus on his senior season and ending it with a victory at the Carrier Dome.

“He really wanted to concentrate and try to win a state championship his senior year,” he said. “He didn’t really want the worries of deciding which school he has to go to. He wants to be able o focus and buckle down. Also, wherever he goes at the college level he can give it his best effort.”

Perry’s teammate and fellow junior Jayden Lewis is also expected to make his college decision before the season. McDuffie told The Buffalo News that Lewis visited Boston College last week and is expected to make a decision from among the Eagles, University at Buffalo, and Temple.

With Perry, Lewis, and other Bennett players receiving Division I attention, McDuffie hopes it also sheds a light on the school, which had an 88% graduation rate during the 2019-20 academic year, a number that’s higher than Buffalo Public Schools (76%) and New York State (85%).

McDuffie said the program, which is expected to return all of their lineman, should be poised for another deep playoff run and more players playing at the next level.

“Everybody in the City of Buffalo can finally understand that they have a safe school and a safe program where their kids can prosper ad have the opportunity to play big-time Division I football,” McDuffie said.

