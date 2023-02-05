Bennett coach Steve McDuffie and star player Jaylen Lewis were honored by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association at its annual award dinner Friday at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona.

McDuffie was named the Class AA Coach of the Year after he led the Tigers to a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA championship. It was the second state football title won by Buffalo Public Schools.

Lewis, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound University at Buffalo signee ended the season with 857 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, along with 605 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. On defense, the man known as “ATL” among his peers had 64 tackles and seven interceptions.

Each of the state football winners were honored with championship awards for Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP and Sportsmanship.

Lewis was named the Offensive MVP, Rashard Perry was named the Defensive MVP and Xzavier Goodman was named the Sportsmanship winner.

Amherst’s Jeff Sabatino was named the organization’s state assistant coach of the year. He has been on the Amherst staff for two seasons since joining the program as a volunteer. He previously was the head coach at JFK.