Bennett's Jayden Lewis commits to University at Buffalo football for Class of 2023

The University at Buffalo football team has received its first local commitment for the Class of 2023 from Jayden Lewis, Bennett’s All-Western New York first-team linebacker.

Lewis led the state last fall with 12 interceptions, and returned eight for touchdowns. He had 69 tackles, recovered five fumbles and had a sack.

“Everybody don’t get this chance,” Lewis said. “I feel good, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m very excited.”

This a blessing I always waited for… #Committed💙🤍 Shout out to coach @CoachMoLinguist and coach @ronwhitcomb!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qMU5VCBxr8 — Jayden Lewis (@JaydenJLewis7) July 31, 2022

His decision to remain home excited Bennett coach Steve McDuffie, who coached the Tigers to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA state championship game. Also, McDuffie now has two FBS verbal commits in Lewis and defensive lineman Rashard Perry (Syracuse).

“With Jayden being one of the best players on the whole East Coast, I think that speaks to how Mo [UB coach Maurice Linguist] is transitioning the program and how he’s making a huge emphasis to come into the City of Buffalo and get a kid from the area," McDuffie said. "I’m very excited he made that commitment to stay home.”

Lewis is the fourth verbal commit to UB for the Class of 2023.

Despite holding offers from the University of Maine, Temple and Boston College, Lewis said it was the way that UB made him feel that won him over.

“If I feel more comfortable with something or I feel like someone’s showing more love to me and can fit in, I’m just going to do that,” Lewis said. “I’m going to pick the school that’s showing me, love, not just for football, but with everything else, too. If you’re calling and checking on me on the regular, I’m going to like that school even more. I picked UB because I’m more comfortable, it’s a good school, and that’s where I belong.”

Lewis did his homework on the Bulls, having talked to former Canisius High wide receiver Nik McMillan, who is entering his freshman season at UB.

Lewis also credited Ron Whitcomb, UB’s tight ends/recruiting coordinator, for establishing a relationship with him, saying the two have “gotten really close.”

“As he kept contacting me, he kept showing me all I need to do is do good and I could get recruited,” Lewis said.

The seeds were planted for Lewis to be a Bull when he was a sophomore when he attended a UB camp. Since then, he’s only gotten better.

“This kid is a Power Five kid,” McDuffie said. "This kid is a phenomenal player. I truly believe once Mo gets his hands on him and really coaches him up and refines his skillset a little a bit more, this kid, barring injury, we’ll see him playing on Sundays.”

With stars such as Perry and Lewis and a trip to the state semifinals last fall, McDuffie is hoping their success ends a message to other potential players at Buffalo Public Schools.

“We have a great public school program," McDuffie said. "Our kids don’t have to go to Catholic schools anymore and pay money or pursue other avenues.

"Kids are calling Bennett Division I High now, which I find funny."