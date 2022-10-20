Bennett's ineligible football player becomes eligible, will play Saturday

Bennett’s ineligible freshman football player has now been deemed eligible by Section VI, Michael House, the Buffalo Public Schools assistant superintendent for athletics, told The Buffalo News on Thursday.

The player was ruled ineligible last week based on information provided to Section VI, which led to an investigation and the discovery he didn’t complete a New York State Public High School Athletic Association transfer notification form as he transferred from Sweet Home, where he played junior varsity football as an eighth-grader.

The player did not take part in last Friday's victory against Niagara Falls but can return to the field Saturday against Hutch-Tech in the regular season finale.

With the player's eligibility resolved, next on Buffalo Public Schools’ agenda is its appeal to overturn the penalties. BPS has cited a "clerical" error as the reason for the issue.

Due to the athlete being ineligible, Bennett had to forfeit its first six games of the season and led to coach Steve McDuffie not being able to coach against Niagara Falls. McDuffie will return to the sideline against Hutch-Tech.

“I hope the section and the state take a look at this and take into consideration the transfer rule and the current circumstances,” House said. “They need to look at how this penalizes children. My hope is they will overturn the forfeits and we can move on and do what’s best for kids.”

House previously told The News the district wants to receive the penalty for the infraction instead of penalizing Bennett’s football team for a mistake he believes is on the district.

"It wouldn’t impact the team, and that any consequence would be applicable to myself, my office and the district," House previously told The News. "It’s not fair a whole team and children are impacted from a clerical or procedural error. The consequence should be to the district.”

On Wednesday night, the Buffalo Board of Education unanimously approved a motion for the district to file a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights due to Bennett’s forfeitures. A complaint has yet been filed.

“Hold those organizations accountable for its discriminatory and disparate treatment toward student athletes of color and for its lack of inclusion of people of color in its decision and policy making processes,” Buffalo Schools general counsel Nathaniel Kuzma said in a statement.

Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said she will be meeting with Section VI officials next week to discuss Bennett’s situation.