Bennett's football season ends via Covid-19 pause, Lancaster moves on to Class AA final

Bennett High School football has been placed on Covid-19 pause, according to a release sent Thursday night by Dan Finucane, the Section VI officials scheduling coordinator.

The pause, a day before the Tigers’ scheduled Section VI semifinal contest at Lancaster, means the Legends, the four-time defending Class AA champions, will advance and host the championship game next week, likely on May 14. Lancaster will play the winner of Friday’s Clarence at Orchard Park semifinal.