Bennett's football season ends via Covid-19 pause, Lancaster moves on to Class AA final
Bennett's football season ends via Covid-19 pause, Lancaster moves on to Class AA final

Orchard Park 14, Bennett 6 (copy)

Al McDuffie and the Bennett Tigers' football season ended because of a Covid-19 pause. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bennett High School football has been placed on Covid-19 pause, according to a release sent Thursday night by Dan Finucane, the Section VI officials scheduling coordinator.

The pause, a day before the Tigers’ scheduled Section VI semifinal contest at Lancaster, means the Legends, the four-time defending Class AA champions, will advance and host the championship game next week, likely on May 14. Lancaster will play the winner of Friday’s Clarence at Orchard Park semifinal.

Bennett ends its season 3-2, having lost last Friday’s finale to Orchard Park 14-6.

