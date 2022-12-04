Bennett wins first football state championship, blows out Newburgh 42-8

SYRACUSE – A year ago to the date, Bennett was blown out in the state Class AA football final by Carmel. The Tigers were embarrassed because they lost by 30 points on such a grand stage.

The sting of that defeat remained with the Tigers.

"It was a learning curve there," Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. "I think we were ahead of schedule and I think that motivated the kids to get back here."

Exactly 365 days later, Bennett returned to Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome and scored a resounding 42-8 victory over Section IX’s Newburgh Free Academy (10-3) in the New York Public High School Athletic Association final to become state champions.

The Tigers (7-6) are the second Buffalo Public School to win a football state championship, joining South Park, which won the Class A crown in 2015. Bennett is the first Section VI team to win a Class AA title since Jamestown in 2014.

“I’m so proud of the kids,” McDuffie said. “After all of the adversity that they went through and to come back and fight back game after game and fight and keep believing in each other, it’s an unbelievable feeling... I think all of the adversity that we had through Section VI brought us together and made us a tight-knit family. If we look back at this 20, 30 years from now, we'll always be special, because I predict we'll be the only state champion that's 7-6."

The adversity McDuffie was referring to was Bennett having to forfeit its first four wins of the season due to the use of an ineligible player. That turned the team’s last two games of the season against Hutch Tech and Niagara Falls into must-win situations.

But Bennett responded. Just as it did following the loss in last year’s state final. That defeat served as a constant source of motivation for the Tigers this season.

After each win, the coaches would remind the players that “the job isn’t done yet.” They had planted the seed that the 2022 season was about getting what they believed belongs to them – a state championship – and the Tigers did exactly that in dominating fashion.

On the first possession of the game, Bennett senior and University at Buffalo commit Jayden Lewis escaped Newburgh’s defense and scampered in for a 77-yard touchdown, and then scored the two-point conversion. From then on, the Tigers refused to let up as they rolled into halftime with a 30-8 lead, including an 80-yard fumble return by Ja'Meer Thomas.

The sizeable lead, combined with Bennett's domination, led South Park to tweet an early congratulations to the Tigers.

“We’ve been trying and failed last year and this year we had to beat some adversity,” Lewis said.

Lewis ended the game with 12 carries for 169 yards, two touchdowns, two two-point conversions, and an interception. His final high school game was a summary of his playoff run, as he had at least 100 rushing or receiving yards in the team’s final four games. He turned into the best offensive player in not just Western New York, but arguably in the state.

Once the second half began, Bennett scored twice more on a 39-yard rush from Lewis, and sophomore Shamier Land's 55-yard touchdown romp late in the fourth quarter. Land’s score led to Bennett to finally begin celebrating on the sideline, as McDuffie took his starters out. The coach hugged his assistants, and enjoyed a wide-armed embrace with senior and Syracuse commit Rashard Perry, who held McDuffie saying, “we did it, coach.”

With Syracuse football coach Dino Babers in attendance, Perry ended the game with two tackles and a sack.

“This feels amazing,” Perry said. “Coming back from last year, getting beat and blown out like that really put fuel in our fire and a chip on our shoulder that we had to come back and prove that we are state championship worthy. Now that we have done our job, we’re all relaxed now.”

Bennett has had a lot to overcome in recent seasons. Last year, it was playing its Far West Regional game against McQuaid on less than a week’s notice, and then this year's hurdle with the forfeits that left the Tigers 2-6 at one point.

“Even though people try to bring Bennett down and try to put a stamp on us that we weren’t going to prevail through that, we had to prove to everybody that regardless if you take our wins away, we’re still the best team,” Perry said after hearing Bennett might be the first 7-6 state championship team.

When the celebration began on the field, Bennett embraced the adversity they had to overcome. The Tigers refused to forget what they deemed as people trying to hold them back from succeeding. As players, coaches, faculty, and staff hugged, they all rejoiced and celebrated because a state championship isn’t something anyone can take away from them.

“I remember 10 years ago people told us our kids weren’t capable of doing it,” McDuffie said. “Well, I finally got the opportunity to say, "Look at us now.’ "

The team will receive championship rings and there are plans for a ring ceremony in the near future.