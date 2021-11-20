Bennett versus McQuaid football game off due to Covid-19 outbreak within McQuaid

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The Bennett versus McQuaid Class AA football Far West Regional contest slated for Saturday night at Williamsville South has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the McQuaid team.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday afternoon roughly three hours before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

He tweeted: “Pursuant to an order from@NYSPHSAA, and in consultation with the @ECDOH and @MonroeHealth Departments, tonight's football game between Bennett HS and McQuaid HS of Rochester is postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with McQuaid's team. McQuaid tried to force the game to be played by judicial order, in contravention of health departments standards, but to the credit of @NYSPHSAA they postponed the game until a full court hearing can be held in the next few days. I would have postponed it if necessary.”

An Erie County Health Department spokeswoman said the department has nothing to add beyond Poloncarz's statement.

Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo said the game is tentatively scheduled to be played Tuesday night at 6 at Williamsville South.