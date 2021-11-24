Bennett to play in state football semifinal Saturday as initially scheduled

Buffalo Public Schools Athletic Director Michael House on Wednesday confirmed the Bennett football team will play its New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal game against host Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday night at 6 as scheduled.

The district asked NYSPHSAA if it could move the game to Sunday because Bennett was at a competitive disadvantage due to the rescheduling of the Far West Regional Class AA game to Tuesday from last Saturday. Section V champion McQuaid got a restraining order protesting Erie County's planned restrictions on the team after more than 10 members of the Knights team tested positive for Covid.

House said logistically it would have been tough for the state to get the game-day personnel required for the event to work an extra day. That includes having a snow removal crew on standby in the event the field and stands need to be shoveled, per NYSPHSAA spokesman Chris Watson.

"We'll roll with it," House said.

Bennett advanced to its first state semifinal by beating McQuaid, 26-14, on Tuesday at Williamsville South.

Other Section VI champions still alive are Jamestown in Class A and WNY Maritime/Health Sciences in Class B.

Jamestown plays Section III champion Christian Brothers Academy at 6 p.m. Friday at C-NS. The Falcons play Section IV champion Maine-Endwell at 3 p.m. Saturday before the Bennett game.