Bennett to host parade for state championship football team

Bennett Newburgh State football Championship

Bennett players Rashard Perry (72) and Jayden Lewis (7) Buffalo News co-players of the year after defeating Newburgh Free Academy during for the 2022 NYSPHSAA Class AA Football Championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Dec. 4, 2022.

Following its first state football championship in school history, Bennett will celebrate with a parade on Dec. 22, Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday. 

The parade will begin at the high school at 10:30, cross Main Street and continue on to Hertel Avenue, turn left onto Delaware Avenue and end at Niagara Square.

Bennett High School's Rashard Perry gives an acceptance speech after being named the recipient of the 2022 Trench Trophy.

The parade will consist of six buses, including parents, staff and alumni, according to a news release. 

Bennett won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA championship with a 42-8 victory against Newburgh Free Academy on Dec. 4 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

