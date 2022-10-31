Bennett retakes No. 1 spot in News' large school football rankings

Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 9 or sectional quarterfinals.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bennett (5)
|AA
|3-6*
|58
|2
|2.
|St. Francis
|MM
|6-2
|54
|1
|3.
|Lancaster (1)
|AA
|8-0
|50
|3
|4t.
|Canisius
|MM
|5-4
|38
|5
|5t.
|Orchard Park
|AA
|7-1
|38
|4
|6.
|Jamestown
|A
|7-2
|30
|6
|7.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|6-2
|22
|7
|8.
|Williamsville North
|A
|6-3
|18
|9
|9.
|Clarence
|A
|6-3
|16
|N/R
|10.
|Kenmore West
|A
|7-2
|5
|N/R
|Others
|South Park
|A
|6-3
|1
|8
Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).
|