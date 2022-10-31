 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bennett retakes No. 1 spot in News' large school football rankings

  Updated
Lancaster Bennett Football

Bennett players and coaches stand for the national anthem.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 9 or sectional quarterfinals.

Large schools are those in Classes AA and A, along with Canisius, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.
 
Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
  1.  Bennett (5)  AA   3-6* 58 2 
  2.  St. Francis  MM  6-2  54  1 
  3.  Lancaster (1) AA   8-0  50  3
  4t.  Canisius MM 5-4 38  5 
  5t.  Orchard Park  AA  7-1   38  4  
  6. Jamestown A 7-2  30  6 
  7. St. Joe's MM  6-2 22  7 
  8.  Williamsville North A  6-3 18  9 
  9.  Clarence  A 6-3 16  N/R 
10.  Kenmore West  A 7-2  5  N/R 
Others  South Park A  6-3 1  8 

Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

Rk. Team Class  Rec. Pts.  Prev. 
 1. St. Francis (3)  MM 5-2  57 1
 2.  Bennett (2)  AA  2-6* 54  2  
 3.  Lancaster (1) AA  8-0  51  3
 4.  Orchard Park  AA  7-1  38  5 
 5.  Canisius  MM   4-4 36  4 
 6.   Jamestown  A1  6-2  31  6 
 7.   St. Joe's   MM  5-2  20  7 
 8.  South Park  A3  6-2  17  8t 
 9.  Williamsville North  A1  5-3  13  10 
10.  McKinley  A2  7-1  12  8t 
Others  WNY Maritime/HS A3  5-3   1  N/R 
      

