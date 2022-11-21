Bennett overcomes 14-0 halftime deficit to score 20 unanswered in second-half vs. McQuaid

ROCHESTER – If you have seen the meme of someone’s X-ray with a dog inside the body, that might look like the scan of Bennett senior Jayden Lewis, especially in the biggest games of the season.

Lewis ran for 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including the decisive score with 6:24 remaining, and a two-point conversion as Bennett scored all its points in the second half and held McQuaid Jesuit scoreless after halftime for a 20-14 victory in the Class AA Far West Regional on Monday at Tom Seymour Field.

“I’m a senior, so I had to step up and my job,” said Lewis, a University at Buffalo commit. “My team helped me out to do my job by blocking and defending. We played together as a team.”

Bennett came out and dominated the second half like a team that’s looking to return to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s state final. The Tigers, who eliminated McQuaid last year in the regionals, have another rematch on their hands when they face Cicero-North Syracuse at 6 p.m. Saturday in the state semifinals at Union Endicott High School.

McQuaid (9-3) seemingly had all the momentum heading into halftime as Xaye Collier's 29-yard touchdown reception with 10.7 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Knights a 14-0 lead.

The first half also saw Bennett (5-6) do something it rarely does – punt. The Tigers punted three times in the opening half and headed to the locker room looking for answers.

“The adults have to be the calm through the storm,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “We pretty much went in there and we did what we do every halftime, we capitalized on what we thought we could capitalize on and made adjustments and where we thought we could make adjustments. As a coaching staff we got the kids even-keeled and after that they came out and performed for us.”

The locker room was filled with coaches exchanging thoughts and players telling each other to play better.

“We started out slow,” Lewis said. “It was a bad first half for us. As a team, we went into the locker room and of course there was a lot of yelling going on, but we realized we had to come together mentally. We came out and played hard.”

After three touchdown catches and 143 receiving yards in last week's Section V final against Lancaster, Lewis did his damage on the ground Monday night.

Four minutes into the third quarter, Lewis ran in for a 2-yard touchdown and the two-point conversion for the team’s first score of the game cut the deficit to 14-8.

The game stayed that way heading into the fourth quarter. Two minutes into the final quarter, Bennett's Ja’Meer Thomas, who holds an offer from the University of Akron, ran in for a 16-yard touchdown, and following the Tigers' missed two-point conversion, the game was tied at 14-14 with 10 minutes left.

McQuaid seemed to have no answer for Bennett’s offensive line, Lewis found the end zone four minutes later 31-yard run, which included him pushing off multiple defenders.

“Stop 7,” a McQuaid fan yelled after his score, breaking the stunned silence as Bennett had scored 20 unanswered points.

“It was time for him to step up, be a senior, and play hard,” McDuffie said of Lewis. “He did the things that I expected him to do. ... His performance made the difference.”

It’s easy to say, hard to execute. Lewis offensively carried Bennett back to Binghamton, and as Bennett’s offensive and defensive lines did their parts.

“I am so proud to be y’all coach,” McDuffie said in the team’s postgame huddle. “Guess what? Today y’all showed me what type of men y’all going to be in life. I love y’all for what happened today. I’m so proud of y’all, I really mean it. This will be one of those games that will forever be in my memory.”

The Tigers beat C-NS, 38-0, last year. They will have to do it again and then next the final step at the JMA Dome in Syracuse on Dec. 4.

“If y’all want to go down as the best Bennett team ever, y’all got to finish the job,” McDuffie said.

