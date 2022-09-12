Bennett moves to No. 1 in News large school football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 2.
Large schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joe's and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bennett (4)
|AA
|1-1
|58
|1
|2.
|Lancaster (1)
|AA
|2-0
|51
|2
|3.
|Orchard Park (1)
|AA
|2-0
|49
|3
|4.
|WNY Maritime/HS
|A3
|1-1
|38
|5
|5.
|St. Francis
|MM
|0-1
|32
|4
|6.
|Canisius
|MM
|1-1
|31
|9
|7.
|Williamsville North
|A1
|2-0
|27
|6
|8.
|Sweet Home
|A2
|2-0
|14
|N/R
|9.
|Williamsville East
|A2
|2-0
|13
|10
|10.
|Jamestown
|A1
|0-2
|12
|8
|Others
|St. Joe's
|MM
|2-0
|3
|7
|McKinley
|A2
|2-0
|2
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).