Bennett moves to No. 1 in News large school football poll

  • Updated
Clarence vs. Bennett Football Game (copy)

Clarence running back Jefferson Long is swarmed by Bennett defenders Demari Clemons, Malachi Cash and Xavier Goodman at All-High Stadium.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 2.

Large schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joe's and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Bennett (4)  AA 1-1 58  1 
 2.  Lancaster (1) AA  2-0   51   2
 3.  Orchard Park (1)   AA  2-0  49   3 
 4.  WNY Maritime/HS A3 1-1  38   5 
 5.  St. Francis  MM  0-1 32   4 
 6.  Canisius  MM  1-1  31   9 
 7.  Williamsville North  A1  2-0 27   6
 8.  Sweet Home  A2  2-0  14  N/R
 9.  Williamsville East  A2  2-0  13  10 
10.  Jamestown  A1 0-2  12  8 
Others   St. Joe's  MM  2-0 3  7 
  McKinley  A2 2-0 2  N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

