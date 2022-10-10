Bennett moves into sole possession of top spot in News large schools football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 6.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bennett (5)
|AA
|4-2
|59
|1t
|2.
|St. Francis (1)
|MM
|3-2
|51
|3
|3.
|Lancaster
|AA
|5-1
|46
|1t
|4t.
|Canisius
|MM
|3-3
|41
|4
|4t.
|Orchard Park
|AA
|5-1
|41
|5
|6.
|Jamestown
|A1
|4-2
|30
|6
|7.
|McKinley
|A2
|6-0
|26
|7
|8.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|4-1
|18
|9
|9.
|Clarence
|A1
|4-2
|11
|N/R
|10.
|West Seneca West
|A2
|4-2
|4
|N/R
|Others
|South Park
|A3
|4-2
|2
|8
|WNY Maritime/HS
|A3
|3-3
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).