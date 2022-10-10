 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bennett moves into sole possession of top spot in News large schools football poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Lancaster Bennett Football

Bennett defender Kharmari Cook intercepts Lancaster during the second half.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 6.

Large schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.
 
Rk.  Team Class Rec. Pts.Prev. 
 1. Bennett (5)  AA 4-2 59 1t
 2.  St. Francis (1)  MM  3-2 51  3 
 3.  Lancaster AA  5-1  46  1t 
 4t.  Canisius   MM  3-3 41 4
 4t.  Orchard Park   AA  5-1  41  5 
 6.  Jamestown  A1  4-2  30 6 
 7.  McKinley  A2 6-0  26  7 
 8.  St. Joe's   MM  4-1 18  9 
 9.  Clarence  A1  4-2  11  N/R 
10.   West Seneca West   A2  4-2   4  N/R 
Others South Park  A3 4-2   2  8 
  WNY Maritime/HS  A3  3-3   1 N/R 

People are also reading…

Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about the Week 5 win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News