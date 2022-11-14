Bennett is unanimous No. 1 in News large schools football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News' large schools football poll the sectional and Monsignor Martin championships. This will be the final poll until all teams complete the state playoffs.
Large schools are those in Classes AA and A, along with Canisius, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bennett (6)
|AA
|4-6*
|60
|1
|2.
|St. Francis
|MM
|6-3
|54
|2
|3.
|Lancaster
|AA
|9-1
|48
|3
|4.
|Canisius
|MM
|5-6
|39
|4
|5.
|Jamestown
|A
|9-2
|38
|5t
|6.
|Orchard Park
|AA
|7-2
|30
|5t
|7.
|Williamsville North
|AA
|7-4
|22
|7
|8.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|6-3
|20
|8
|9.
|Clarence
|A
|6-4
|11
|9
|10.
|Kenmore West
|A
|7-3
|5
|10
|Others
|South Park
|A
|6-3
|3
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).