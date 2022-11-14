 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bennett is unanimous No. 1 in News large schools football poll

  Updated
Bennett Lancaster Football

Bennett defender Rashard Perry grabs the foot of Lancaster quarterback Max Stoldt as he loses his helmet during the Section VI Class AA football final at Highmark Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News' large schools football poll the sectional and Monsignor Martin championships. This will be the final poll until all teams complete the state playoffs.

Large schools are those in Classes AA and A, along with Canisius, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev.
 1.  Bennett (6)  AA 4-6*  60  1 
 2.  St. Francis  MM  6-3  54  2
 3.  Lancaster  AA  9-1   48   3 
 4.  Canisius  MM  5-6 39   4 
 5.  Jamestown  A  9-2   38  5t 
 6.  Orchard Park   AA  7-2  30  5t 
 7.  Williamsville North AA  7-4   22  7 
 8.  St. Joe's  MM  6-3 20  8 
 9.  Clarence A  6-4  11  9 
10.  Kenmore West   A  7-3 5  10 
Others   South Park  A  6-3  3 N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

