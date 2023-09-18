Here are the first large and small schools polls following Week 3. Large schools are Class AA, Class A, Canisius, St. Francis and St. Joseph’s. Small schools are Class B, Class C, Class D, Bishop Timon, St. Mary’s and Cardinal O’Hara.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bennett (6)
|AA
|3-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Lancaster
|AA
|3-0
|54
|2
|3.
|Jamestown
|AA
|3-0
|45
|3
|4.
|St. Francis
|MM
|0-3
|44
|4
|5.
|Clarence
|A1
|3-0
|33
|5t
|6.
|Orchard Park
|AA
|2-1
|24
|5t
|7.
|Grand Island
|A2
|3-0
|21
|7
|8.
|Canisius
|MM
|0-3
|17
|9
|9.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|2-1
|14
|10
|10.
|McKinley
|A1
|2-1
|12
|N/R
|Others
|West Seneca West
|A1
|2-1
|3
|N/R
|Sweet Home
|A2
|2-1
|2
|8
|Starpoint
|A2
|1-2
|1
|N/R
People are also reading…
Voters: Clevis Murray, Corey Desiderio (The Buffalo News), Jonah Bronstein (WIVB-4), Joe Kraus (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy).
Small schools
|Rk.
|School
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (6)
|B2
|5-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Pioneer
|B1
|3-0
|45
|3
|3.
|Lackawanna
|B3
|3-0
|41
|2
|4.
|Health Sciences/BASC/Global
|B1
|3-0
|38
|4
|5.
|Medina
|C-N
|3-0
|30
|8
|6.
|Bishop Timon
|MM
|3-0
|29
|6
|7.
|Clymer-Sherman-Panama
|D
|3-0
|23
|7
|8.
|Maryvale
|B2
|3-0
|22
|5
|9.
|Depew
|B3
|3-0
|15
|9
|10.
|Alden
|B3
|3-0
|13
|N/R
|Others
|Franklinville-Ellicottville
|D
|3-0
|7
|10
|Lake Shore
|B2
|2-1
|4
|N/R
|Newfane
|C-N
|3-0
|3
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (The Buffalo News), Jonah Bronstein (WIVB-4), Joe Kraus (Niagara Gazette), Matt Spielman (The Post-Journal), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy).