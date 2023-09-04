Here are the first large and small schools football polls following Week 1. Previous indicates where a team was in the final rankings at the end of the 2022 season. In some cases, schools are listed as not ranked because they have switched from large to small or small to large for this season. Large schools are Class AA, Class A, Canisius, St. Francis and St. Joseph's. Small schools are Class B, Class C, Class D, Bishop Timon, St. Mary's and Cardinal O'Hara.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bennett (6)
|AA
|1-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Lancaster
|AA
|1-0
|53
|3
|3.
|Jamestown
|AA
|1-0
|45
|5
|4.
|St. Francis
|MM
|0-1
|41
|2
|5.
|Orchard Park
|AA
|1-0
|39
|6
|6.
|McKinley
|A1
|1-0
|24
|N/R
|7.
|Canisius
|MM
|0-1
|23
|4
|8.
|Clarence
|A1
|1-0
|20
|9
|9.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|1-0
|16
|8
|10.
|Grand Island
|A2
|1-0
|4
|N/R
|Others
|Niagara Wheatfield
|A1
|1-0
|3
|N/R
|Sweet Home
|A2
|1-0
|2
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray, Corey Desiderio (The Buffalo News), Jonah Bronstein (WIVB-4), Joe Kraus (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (5)
|B2
|1-0
|55
|3
|2.
|Lackawanna (1)
|B3
|1-0
|46
|2
|3.
|Medina
|C-N
|1-0
|39
|7
|4.
|Williamsville South
|B1
|1-0
|32
|N/R
|5t.
|Bishop Timon
|MM
|1-0
|25
|10
|5t.
|Fredonia
|C-S
|1-0
|25
|4
|7.
|Pioneer
|B1
|1-0
|22
|5
|8.
|Health Sciences/BASC/GC
|B1
|1-0
|20
|N/R
|9.
|CSP
|D
|1-0
|17
|Other
|10.
|Maryvale
|B2
|1-0
|9
|6
|Others
|South Park
|B1
|0-1
|8
|N/R
|Franklinville-Ellicotville
|D
|1-0
|7
|8
|Wilson
|D
|1-0
|7
|N/R
|Alden
|B3
|1-0
|6
|N/R
|Depew
|B3
|1-0
|5
|N/R
|Lake Shore
|B2
|1-0
|3
|N/R
|West Seneca East
|B1
|1-0
|3
|N/R
|Roy-Hart/Barker
|C-N
|1-0
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (The Buffalo News), Jonah Bronstein (WIVB-4), Joe Kraus (Niagara Gazette), Matt Spielman (The Post-Journal), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy).