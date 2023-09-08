As the second half of the McKinley vs. Bennett football game was about to begin, droves of people in the stands at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium rose to their feet. Not to welcome players back to the field, but because a fight began in the stands and spilled onto the field.

The altercation led to in-stadium security and Buffalo Police getting involved, causing Buffalo Public Schools Athletic Director Michael House to cancel the game with Bennett up 36-0 at the break.

“Here, tonight, we had a very unfortunate and embarrassing situation where we had some female spectators engage in a physical altercation, which then drew a large crowd,” House said. “I made the decision to close the gate. We had about 750 spectators here in the stadium tonight, and I closed it at halftime, even though I normally cut it at the end of the third quarter.

“I cut it off because there were so many spectators coming in. It’s very unfortunate that students turned to violence to draw the attention to themselves. Our intent is to always have a safe and great game environment. As a district, we’re going to have to look at safety protocols and really try to make sure we provide a safe game environment for all.”

House was unsure whether any arrests were made and said, “To my knowledge, it was spectators,” because the altercation appeared to occur in front of the McKinley cheerleaders.

The altercation soured the first home game for Bennett since winning the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA championship in December.

“We want to do something special for the community and want to do something special for our kids to enjoy Friday night lights,” House said. “Unfortunately, because of one bad incident, it took the focus off of the teams, coaches and players, and gravitated towards people in the stands.”

“The Buffalo Public School District is aware of an altercation that took place among spectators at the high school football game between McKinley and Bennett, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated," Jeffrey Hammond, director of public relations and information for BPS said in an emailed statement. "For the safety of the players and other spectators, the game was stopped. The district is working with the Buffalo Police Department to investigate this incident. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."

House said he called Buffalo Police for assistance in crowd control outside of the stadium, and Friday was the first time he had seen a physical altercation occur in the stands in his career with BPS athletics. Due to the incident, changes to the schedule may be made.

“I may have to look at the schedule and, potentially, adjust some games to Saturday,” House said. “We try to do something for Friday nights so people have something to do and be proud of. When nights like tonight happen, it takes a lot of the wind out of the sail.”

With already dim lighting in the covered stands, game staff had to ask multiple times over the press box speaker for spectators to find a seat, as many of them were standing or roaming around. There were occasions of commotion and rowdiness in the stands in the first half, but the altercation involving the female fans led House to call the game.

There was a massive police presence on Mercer Street in the lead-up to the game being called off as the sounds of multiple sirens became so unavoidable that a local commentary team had to acknowledge it during their broadcast. Local law enforcement took space on Mercer, even after spectators had cleared All-High.

Bennett players retreated to their building, while McKinley players gathered in an end zone for more than 30 minutes because they were blocked from getting to their buses due to the law enforcement presence and so many fans leaving at once.

Macks coach Brian Davis said Friday night was the second time that he had been part of a game being canceled as a coach. The first time was in 2015 against South Park. Despite having to experience the game being canceled, he wants his team to remain focused on the season, and that was his message to the players.

“Players didn’t realize what was going on until after the fact,” Davis said. “At the end of the day, they were more upset about the game. They could care less what was going on in the stands because they were focused on the game.”

As for the game, Bennett was without coach Steve McDuffie, who was suspended due to last week's ejection against Lockport. In his absence, defensive coordinator Anthony Scott served as the team’s interim coach. Scott was the 1992 All-WNY Co-Player of the Year after his career at Grand Island.

Without McDuffie, the Tigers didn’t miss a beat and the game belonged to junior E’Ryan Lawrence, a transfer from St. Francis. In the first half, Lawrence scored four times, including a pick-six and a punt return for a touchdown.