Bennett hands Lancaster first loss of season with 20-7 win

It was a special night at Lancaster’s Foyle-Kling Field as the senior football players were honored. What started as an emotional night for many Legends ended as a forgettable one.

Lancaster (5-1) hosted Bennett (4-2) in a Class AA matchup, with both teams tied for first in The Buffalo News’ large school poll.

The Tigers performed as if they wanted to make it clear they are the No. 1 team in Western New York, beating the Legends 20-7 for the first time at Foyle-Kling, handing Lancaster its first loss of the season. Bennett held the Legends to their lowest point total since 2018.

"We definitely understand we're going to see them again," Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. "Our job is to get better because we know they're going to get better. So, we just have to get back to work. It was a good win but it'll be short-lived because come tomorrow we'll have to start preparing more because I know that's what they'll be doing tomorrow."

Bennett coach Steve McDuffie talking to the team following the win 20-7 victory versus Lancaster and telling his guys not to get complacent. Coach also danced after. pic.twitter.com/qSYMZCu7F8 — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) October 8, 2022

Both offenses started slowly with the first quarter ending scoreless. Lancaster had an opportunity to score a field goal with 7:11 left in the second quarter and missed far left, and that foreshadowed the Legends' night.

About a minute later, Bennett senior and University at Buffalo commit Jayden Lewis caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from senior Antonio Davis III, or so he thought. While Lewis was celebrating in the end zone, referees called the touchdown back due to holding. Adding fuel to the fire, Bennett’s coaches weren’t pleased with the call and were hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Due to both penalties, the Tigers were backed all the way to their seven-yard line. Despite the sequence of events and displeased coaches on the sideline, the duo of Davis and Lewis got the touchdown right back, connecting on a 93-yard strike. Lewis had two receptions for 103 yards.

"Just get the ball back and do it over," Lewis said on his mentality following the penalties.

Bennett scored once more in the period, as Davis ran in for a one-yard touchdown to enter halftime. The Tigers didn’t convert on either two-point conversion and were up 12-0 at the break. Davis ended the game going 8-of-16 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown.

Coming out of the intermission, Lancaster senior Micah Harry (22 carries, 77 yards) fumbled seconds into the period on the team’s first possession. Bennett senior and Syracuse commit Rashard Perry had the recovery, along with six tackles, and a sack on the night.

"I'm proud of my team for being mentally and physically disciplined," Perry said. "Even when we made mistakes we stayed strong as chain link and we were all together."

The Tigers couldn’t capitalize on Harry’s fumble but did score a couple of minutes later with junior Darell Hamilton running in for a one-yard touchdown. Following junior Aaron Roseboro's two-point conversion, Bennett was up 20-0 midway through the third quarter.

"Coach called some great plays and made some great second-half adjustments," said Hamilton, who had seven carries for 22 yards. "They were shooting the gaps. Their linebackers were shooting the gaps fast and we had to adjust to that. They were tough, they were definitely tough."

Hamilton's backfield mate senior Cureem Hathcock had a team-high 17 carries for 121 yards.

"Credit to my o-line, coaches and him [Hamilton]," Hathcock said.

Lancaster’s offense was finally able to muster up some points on a drive that saw the team run multiple fakes using Harry as a decoy and quarterback senior Max Stoldt running in for a three-yard touchdown. Following the extra point, the Legends were down 20-7. Stoldt went 9-of-23 passing for 55 yards and three interceptions.

That would be Lancaster’s only score of the game. Both teams showed lapses that need to be remedied as the playoffs approach. Quarterback Max Stoldt threw for three interceptions, and Bennett gave the Legends extra yards on multiple occasions with 12 penalties called on them.

"I'm just going to say I'm really proud of my kids for overcoming the adversity of those penalties," McDuffie said. "I'm just going to try and leave it at that. I was really proud of them. Hopefully in the future we don't have to go through that anymore. I was really proud of the way they handled it and came back from it."

Bennett’s next game will be against Niagara Falls. Lancaster’s next contest is against Orchard Park.