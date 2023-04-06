Bennett freshman cornerback Demari Clemons is becoming an in-demand prospect as football programs from around the country have stepped up their recruiting efforts.

He holds offers from Michigan State, Pittsburgh, University at Buffalo, Syracuse and Penn State. The list is expected to grow as Bennett coach Steve McDuffie tells The News an offer from Michigan is expected Thursday with a Notre Dame offer expected to follow.

“Michigan told us they’re going to offer him today and we’re expecting Notre Dame to offer him soon,” McDuffie said Thursday.

The Michigan State offer was extended by new Spartans cornerbacks coach Jim Salgado, who spent the last six seasons on the Buffalo Bills' staff. Clemons planned to visit East Lansing on Thursday. Clemons and his family spent Tuesday at Penn State.

Clemons had 39 tackles and two interceptions as Bennett won its first New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state championship.

Before Clemons played a varsity game, programs had expressed interest. After an eighth-grader junior varsity season at Sweet Home, he had offers from UB and Syracuse.

After Bennett's season, Clemons took part in the FBU Freshman All-American Game in Naples, Fla. Clemons was one of only two New York State prospects invited.

"No doubt, I love it," Clemons told The News in December. "The things I’m looking out of this event is to play against some of the best athletes in the country with the next man up mentality. Nothing less. The goal is to leave no stone unturned and going 100 percent every snap."

A glance at Clemons’ social media profile shows how serious he and his family are about competing against the best in the country while also getting as much exposure as possible. He’s constantly in the gym and has spent time with former Buffalo Bills receiver Stevie Johnson and recently attended the Nike Elite 11 camp, where he was able to train with University of Southern California defensive back Ceyair Wright and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin.

“When you got a kid like Damari Clemons who works very hard, he makes leaps and bounds because of his work ethic,” McDuffie said. “Not only on the football field but in the classroom. You can see Division I coaches are attracted to that because they see a kid that’s continuing to develop. When you have a kid that competes at a varsity level as a freshman and his work ethic is really good, the development stage of him getting better is a little bit faster than everybody else because he continues to sacrifice. He understands this is what he wants to do. He wants to play football and get to a Division I level and give himself a shot to be a pro. He understands the sacrifice part at a very young age.”

Clemons becoming a Division I player adds to the recent list of players who have had the opportunity to play at the pinnacle of college football under McDuffie. Reigning Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Co-Players of the Year Rashard Perry (Syracuse) and Jayden Lewis (Buffalo) will play for FBS programs this fall, and teammate junior Ja’Meer Thomas currently holds an offer from Akron.

Preceding the current Bennett players were Alex Lofton (Abilene Christian University), Brandon Brown (Central Michigan) and Isaiah McDuffie, a Boston College alum who currently plays linebacker for the Green Bay Packers.

“We’re going to have a whole lot more kids who get these opportunities,” McDuffie said. “I just think it’s really good for Buffalo Public Schools and good for Western New York and Section VI football. We’re excited about it and hopefully, our kids will get more opportunities and we can lift the whole area up and hope in the future things continue to prosper at Bennett High School and we can help the whole area prosper.”