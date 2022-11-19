Bennett football travels to Rochester Sunday to ready for regional game

Bennett’s football team will travel Sunday afternoon to a Rochester hotel to avoid weather-related delays, Tigers coach Steve McDuffie told The Buffalo News on Saturday.

Being in Rochester a day early gives the Tigers a jump on travel instead of having to leave Monday for its 6 p.m. Far West Regional matchup against McQuaid Jesuit.

“I think this shows everybody that with this type of support we’re taking the next level,” McDuffie said. “We’re taking our program to the next level, and not only creating an educational aspect that encompasses the kids, but we’re taking out athletic programs to the next level too. I think this will only help our programs grow, because I don’t know who else is taking this approach of leaving a day early, but that shows we have the support and they’re really trying to make things happen first class for our kids.”

McDuffie says he was told on Thursday of the team’s travel plans and it came together because of Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja Williams, former Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman, Bennett’s principal Carlos Alvarez, and BPS Assistant Superintendent of Athletics Michael House.

“I appreciate them doing this because this should help our team’s chemistry as far as bonding,” McDuffie said. “We will be able to actually spend some together.”

McDuffie says the team will go through their walkthroughs at the hotel after breakfast and before they depart for the game. He also envisions a team meeting so they can go over some film and questions the players may have.

“I’m very grateful for this,” McDuffie said “We get to show some of these kids out of their atmosphere and they can relax, grow, and bond with their teammates.”

Bennett is in a rematch with McQuaid, a team the Tigers beat last year in the Far West Regionals, and McDuffie envisions an extra day of preparation without traveling can only help his team.

“I know that McQuaid is a great program and they’ve been a traditional powerhouse, but this gives us more time to prepare,” McDuffie said. “With us going up there the day before I think it’ll help us tremendously so our legs won’t be as heavy.”