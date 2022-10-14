This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bennett, the defending Section VI Class AA football champion, has had to forfeit its first six games this season after the section ruled it had used an ineligible player, Buffalo Public Schools assistant superintendent for athletics Michael House confirmed to The Buffalo News on Friday.

The player, who was a junior varsity football player last season for Sweet Home as an eighth-grader, didn't complete a New York State Public High School Athletic Association transfer notification form, which is required to be filed to the section for a transferring player to be eligible.

Due to the use of an ineligible player, the Tigers went from 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Class AA, to 0-6 and 0-2, before Friday night's game against Niagara Fall at All-High Stadium. Bennett had been ranked No. 10 in the New York State Sportswriters poll in Class AA.

Lancaster and Orchard Park, the two teams that Bennett beat in Class AA, move to 6-0 overall. Lancaster (3-0 in the division) and Orchard Park (2-0 in the division) play Friday night with the winner clinching the top seed in the Class AA playoffs.

“We had an unfortunate situation where Bennett had a student-athlete who had been playing JV football at Sweet Home High School last year,” House said. “We had no knowledge of this and he was an eighth grader (at Sweet Home).

"This student did participate in our regular-season contests and unfortunately it was deemed by Section VI he was ineligible. This student is a bona fide student and does live in the City of Buffalo.”

Four of the five Section VI teams in Class AA make the playoffs, so it’s still possible the Tigers could qualify by beating Niagara Falls (1-5) on Friday and Hutch Tech (0-6) next week in the final two games of the regular season. Bennett made the state Class AA finals last season. Due to the violation and Section VI policy regarding NYSPHSAA infractions, Bennett coach Steve McDuffie will miss the game against Niagara Falls, Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo said. Former St. Joe's coach Bob O'Connor will lead the Tigers.

Section VI became aware of Bennett possibly having an ineligible player when the information was provided to the organization, DiFillippo said.

"There was information that was provided to my office that Bennett may have an ineligible player," DiFilippo said. "I called the BPS athletic office, presented the information to them, they did their investigation and confirmed they did use an ineligible player. Based on the NYSPHSAA rules, any game they used an ineligible player with had to be forfeited."

House said BPS learned of the issue Tuesday and immediately filed the paperwork upon learning the athlete played JV football. House said the section office received the paperwork Friday.

"This is a clerical or procedural matter," House said. "I don't have the resources or investigative abilities to go and investigate every middle school student coming in whether they played high school sports or not."

DiFilippo said the section will try to process the paperwork as quickly as possible, but it's unknown if the player will become eligible before the season is over.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore wants an investigation into what happened that led to the forfeited games.

“I am very angry,” Rumore said, “because of what it is doing to the kids on the team and the student – over paperwork.”

Rumore said he’s especially concerned about the impact on the student at the center of the controversy who some could blame for what happened.

“We want an investigation on what exactly happened,” Rumore said.

“Rules are rules, we know that,” he said. “But there’s also the spirit of rules. Nobody knew an eighth grader was playing JV. How do you inflict this kind of punishment on the team and that student?”

Rumore also wants officials to ask the schools that played against Bennett whether they want to be declared the winners of the forfeited games.