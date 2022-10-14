 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
developing top story

Bennett football forced to forfeit previous regular-season games, moves to 0-6

Lancaster Bennett Football

Bennett coach Steve McDuffie looks on during the first half at Lancaster.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bennett, the defending Section VI Class AA football champion, has had to forfeit its first six games this season after the section ruled it had used an ineligible player, Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Michael House confirmed to The Buffalo News on Friday. 

The Tigers go from 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Class AA, to 0-6 and 0-2.

Four of the five Section VI teams in Class AA make the playoffs, so it’s still possible the Tigers could still qualify by beating Niagara Falls (1-5) on Friday and Hutch Tech (0-6) next week in the final two games of the regular season. Bennett made the state Class AA finals last season.

“We had an unfortunate situation where Bennett had a student-athlete who had been playing JV football at Sweet Home High School last year,” House said. “We had no knowledge of this and he was an eighth grader (at Sweet Home).

"This student did participate in our regular-season contests and unfortunately it was deemed by Section VI he was ineligible. This student is a bona fide student and does live in the City of Buffalo.”

Once the player competed at the high school level for Sweet Home, a New York State Public High School Athletic Association transfer notification form needed to be filed with the section in order for him to play for another school. 

House said BPS learned of the issue Tuesday and immediately filed the paperwork upon learning the athlete played JV football.

"This is a clerical or procedural matter," House said. "No one disclosed to us he had played JV ball. I don't have the resources or investigative abilities to go and investigate every middle school student coming in whether they played high school sports or not."

Bennett coach Steve McDuffie did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Section VI officials also did not return a call.

