Bennett falls to Carmel in Class AA state football championship game

SYRACUSE – Carmel put the finishing touches to an unbeaten season by crushing the championship dreams of the Bennett football team.
The Section I champions became the first team from Putnam County to win a New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship by defeating fellow first-time state finalist Bennett, 42-12, on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University.
The Rams relied on their own size, speed and cleverness to make history and to ground a Bennett running game that had overpowered every foe on its schedule until Saturday.
Carmel prevented the Tigers from using their power and speed to their advantage, limiting them to 42 yards on 24 rushes. Though there were plays in which Bennett more than held its own as it passed for 270, the Rams proved to be superior.
Carmel (13-0) scored the first 21 point and then the final 21 after Bennett’s Ahmad Bradberry scored on 47-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter.
Carmel led 14-0 at halftime.
Bennett (11-2) was trying to become just the second Buffalo Public Schools program to win a NYSPHSAA championship. South Park win in Class A in 2015.
Here is how the game went from reporters on the scene:
Bennett is wearing orange with orange pants at the home of the Syracuse Orange. Carmel wins toss. Defers. Bennett to receive. #preptalklive— Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) December 4, 2021
After a pair of three and outs Carmel forces turnover on QB strip sack and recovers at Bennett 3. #preptalklive— Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) December 4, 2021
TOUCHDOWN. Carmel. Josh Massi 3 run. PAT kick good with 6:12 left in 1Q. Carmel 7, Bennett 0 in Class AA state football final. #preptalklive— Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) December 4, 2021
End of 1Q. Carmel leads Bennett 7-0 in state Class AA football final. Bennett with 4th and 11 from Carmel 21 to start 2Q. #preptalklive— Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) December 4, 2021
Early thoughts. Carmel no joke. Appears to be a bigger, faster version of Bennett so far. Tigers hanging tough, though. #preptalklive— Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) December 4, 2021
TOUCHDOWN Carmel. Shields 21 run. PAT kick good with 2:58 left in 2Q. Carmel leads Bennett 14-0 in state Class AA final. #preptalklive— Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) December 4, 2021
Halftime. Carmel 14, Bennett 0 in state Class AA football final. Carmel has gotten its offense untracked. Bennett has at times. Difference. Carmel turned those drives into touchdowns. Bennett's sputtered. Trench war fare being won by Carmel. #preptalklive— Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) December 4, 2021
TOUCHDOWN Carmel. Razzle dazzle on fourth and 8. Half-back option pass off end around. Fiore 38 pass to TJ Fusco who catches it and falls into the end zone butt first. PAT kick good with 7:37 left in 3Q. Carmel 21, Bennett 0 in Class AA state football final. #preptalklive— Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) December 4, 2021
#NYSPHSAA Class AA Championship: TJ Fusco scores 3rd touchdown for Carmel. Carmel now leads 21-0— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) December 4, 2021
TOUCHDOWN Bennett. Antonio Davis 47 pass to Ahmad Bradberry. PAT run just short with 6:02 left in 3Q. Carmel 21, Bennett 6 in state Class AA football final. #preptalklive— Miguel Rodriguez (@miggyrod33) December 4, 2021
#NYSPHSAA Class AA Championship: Ahmad Bradberry scores touchdown for Bennett.Carmel 21 - Bennett 6 pic.twitter.com/JzYxdHWp0R— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) December 4, 2021
Touchdown Carmel. Rams respond with a long scoring drive. Nick Rosaforte caps it with a 2 yard touchdown. 28-6 Carmel leads Bennett with 3 min left 3Q— Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) December 4, 2021
End 3Q: Carmel 28, Bennett 6 in Class AA state championship. Rams are 12 minutes away— Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) December 4, 2021
Touchdown Carmel. That should about do it. Rams have a 35-6 lead with 8:29 left in the Class AA state championship. They’ll successfully win a AA title and not really get challenged the entire season. Unbelievable— Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) December 4, 2021
Antonio Davis bulldozes his way for a one-yard score! 2-point conversion was no goodBennett now trails 35-12 with 6:25 left in the game@WNYAthletics— Jacob Fyock (@Jacob_Fyock) December 4, 2021
#NYSPHSAA Class AA Championship score update: Carmel 42 - Bennett 12— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) December 4, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.