Bennett falls to Carmel in Class AA state football championship game

SYRACUSE – Carmel put the finishing touches to an unbeaten season by crushing the championship dreams of the Bennett football team.

The Section I champions became the first team from Putnam County to win a New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship by defeating fellow first-time state finalist Bennett, 42-12, on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University.

The Rams relied on their own size, speed and cleverness to make history and to ground a Bennett running game that had overpowered every foe on its schedule until Saturday.

Carmel prevented the Tigers from using their power and speed to their advantage, limiting them to 42 yards on 24 rushes. Though there were plays in which Bennett more than held its own as it passed for 270, the Rams proved to be superior.

Carmel (13-0) scored the first 21 point and then the final 21 after Bennett’s Ahmad Bradberry scored on 47-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter.

Carmel led 14-0 at halftime.

Bennett (11-2) was trying to become just the second Buffalo Public Schools program to win a NYSPHSAA championship. South Park win in Class A in 2015.